Marriage Graduation: For ages, marriage has been regarded as a lifelong commitment that is built on responsibility, love and companionship. However, a new relationship trend has been making cultural waves in Japan and it is called Marriage Graduation. This Japanese trend is lightly redefining the traditional marital ties and is seen as an alternative to divorce in Japan. This relationship trend dates back to 2000, when a Japanese writer, Yumiko Sugiyama, conducted a survey to figure out what marriages in Japan would look like if couples had the freedom to do what they want without getting divorced. During the survey, most women apple that their entire lives were dedicated to the service of their households, husbands and kids, having almost no time for themselves. When given a choice, more than half of them would choose 'sotsukon' or Marriage Graduation.

What Is Marriage Graduation? Also known as Sotsukon, Marriage Graduation redefines marriage, where couples make a conscious decision to move forward independently, without the bitterness of the emotional chaos and court fights, but with respect for what was shared. Couples who have big ambitions, personal goals or simply a desire for autonomy, making it perfect for this generation of couples.

ALSO READ: What Does The ‘Let Them’ Dating Theory Reveal About Your Partner’s True Intentions? Marriage Graduation vs Traditional Divorce Although both Marriage Graduation and traditional divorce mark the end of marital status, the mindset of the two widely differs. Divorce is often accompanied by a sense of finality, legally complicated, emotionally stressful and in many cultures, stigmatised. However, Marriage Graduation or sotsukon enables the couples to reframe the relationship, instead of destroying it. It is flexible, where sometimes, the couples tend to live under the same roof and shift into more independent roles like cooking and cleaning for themselves, almost like housemates. In other cases, some couples can also prefer separate homes, meeting regularly for dates, conversations, or even to help one another with errands and work. Sotsukon does not require any legal procedures, unlike traditional divorce and is a simpler and more affordable option that still preserves a sense of connection.

Marriage Graduation vs Divorce (Image Credits: Canva) A survey by the Meiji Yasuda Research Institute in 2018 revealed that women find sotsukon more favourably than men, with approval rising from 69.3 per cent among women aged 40–44 to nearly 79 per cent in the 60–64 age group. Unlike divorce, sotsukon is for couples who still share mutual respect and in many cases, even affection.