Sleeping Position Personality Traits: Have you ever woken up from sleep in the morning only to find yourself pretzel under the sheet? Well, we all have been in that position and you’ll be surprised to know that your sleeping position says a lot about your personality traits. Sleeping is not just about being comfortable, but it also reflects the emotional state and the way people relate to others. The subconscious mind tends to determine the positions that people find themselves in at night, making bedtime an unwitting personality quiz for many. Sleeping position is supposedly a window into your inner self.

The sleeping position reveals the hidden personality traits of individuals that whether you are an introvert or an extrovert, empathetic or independent and several other characteristics. Although through sleep the body gets recharged, it is also a medium which reflects the habits, emotions, and even stress levels at times. Here are some of the sleeping positions that are decoded and that say something about your personality traits.

Personality Traits Based On Sleeping Positions The Fetal Position If your sleeping position is curling up like a baby, it shows that you are a bit cautious on the outside but soft on the inside. You might come up as an independent and tough person during the day, but at night, all you want is to wrap yourself in a blanket and shut the world out there.

Personality Trait Of Fatal Position Sleeper: The person is a sensitive soul and this position is considered an equivalent to comfort food. ALSO READ: How Late Night Habits Are Harming Your Well-Being? 5 Practical Tips To Restore Sleep And Health The Log Position The log position is when a person sleeps on their side with both arms down and legs straight. Personality Trait Of Log Position Sleeper: The person who sleeps in a log position is considered to be pretty chill, friendly and trusting. They are said to be social and easily get along with, approachable and usually up for a good laugh.

The Yearner Position If you sleep with both arms stretched straight out in front of you, then you are a yearner sleeper Personality Trait Of Yearner Position Sleeper: This sleep style shows that the person is open-minded and likes to chase goals and hence reaches out with their arms open. They are also a little suspicious of people. Sleeping Positions And Personality Traits (Image Credits: Canva) The Soldier Position This sleep position is when a person is sleeping flat on their back with arms straight at their sides. Personality Trait Of Soldier Position Sleeper: The soldier position shows that sleepers are probably quiet, serious, and have high standards for themselves. They also tend to snore. The Starfish Position The starfish position is the one where you lie flat with your arms and legs spread out as if you’re making a snow angel. Personality Trait Of Starfish Position Sleeper: This position reveals that a person is a generous, loyal friend who is always ready to listen when someone needs to vent. They like being there for people and don’t necessarily crave the spotlight and are happy from the sidelines.

The Freefall Position When sleeping on the stomach with the head turned to the side and arms tucked under the pillow, this is called the freefall position. However, the freefall position can cause neck strain. Personality Trait Of Freefall Position Sleeper: The freefall position sleepers are bold, outgoing and fun to be around. It seems that they have a confident energy in their daily life, but deep down, they can be a little sensitive to criticism.