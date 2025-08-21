- By Iram Hussain
With the monsoon season comes a welcome break from the sweltering heat but it also ushers in a new set of health concerns, particularly for our eyes. The damp and humid conditions are a perfect breeding ground for bacteria, viruses and fungi, leading to a noticeable spike in eye infections. Hospitals and clinics often see a rise in patients complaining of red, watery and swollen eyes during this period.
In a conversation with The Daily Jagran, Dr Rinky Anand Gupta, Director - Ophthalmology (Cataract & Refractive Surgery), Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali explained the risk factors for eye infections during monsoon.
What Makes The Monsoon Risky For The Eyes?
Moist Environment- The damp and humid atmosphere favours the growth of microbes that can affect the eyes.
Rainwater Exposure- Splashes of dirty rainwater or unclean swimming pools may carry germs that irritate or infect the eyes.
Viral Spread in Crowds- Conditions like conjunctivitis can spread rapidly in schools, workplaces and crowded public transport.
Seasonal Immunity Dip- During weather changes, the body’s resistance lowers, making the eyes more prone to infections.
Common Eye Issues In Monsoon
* Conjunctivitis (Red Eye): Causes redness, stickiness and discomfort.
* Styes: Small, painful lumps on the eyelid caused by blocked glands.
* Fungal Infections: More common after corneal injuries or in contact lens users.
* Seasonal Allergies: Humidity and mould can trigger itching and watering of the eyes.
How To Protect Your Eyes In Monsoon?
* Wash your hands often and avoid rubbing your eyes.
* Do not share personal items such as napkins, handkerchiefs or cosmetics.
* Always rinse eyes with clean, filtered water if exposed to dirt or rain.
* Contact lens users should disinfect lenses carefully and avoid wearing them while swimming.
* Seek medical advice if you notice redness, pain, discharge or sudden blurring of vision.
* Monsoon-related eye infections are common but preventable. A little caution and good hygiene go a long way in keeping your vision safe during the rainy season.