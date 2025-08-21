With the monsoon season comes a welcome break from the sweltering heat but it also ushers in a new set of health concerns, particularly for our eyes. The damp and humid conditions are a perfect breeding ground for bacteria, viruses and fungi, leading to a noticeable spike in eye infections. Hospitals and clinics often see a rise in patients complaining of red, watery and swollen eyes during this period.

In a conversation with The Daily Jagran, Dr Rinky Anand Gupta, Director - Ophthalmology (Cataract & Refractive Surgery), Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali explained the risk factors for eye infections during monsoon.

What Makes The Monsoon Risky For The Eyes?

Moist Environment- The damp and humid atmosphere favours the growth of microbes that can affect the eyes.

Rainwater Exposure- Splashes of dirty rainwater or unclean swimming pools may carry germs that irritate or infect the eyes.

Viral Spread in Crowds- Conditions like conjunctivitis can spread rapidly in schools, workplaces and crowded public transport.

Seasonal Immunity Dip- During weather changes, the body’s resistance lowers, making the eyes more prone to infections.

Common Eye Issues In Monsoon

* Conjunctivitis (Red Eye): Causes redness, stickiness and discomfort.

* Styes: Small, painful lumps on the eyelid caused by blocked glands.

* Fungal Infections: More common after corneal injuries or in contact lens users.

* Seasonal Allergies: Humidity and mould can trigger itching and watering of the eyes.