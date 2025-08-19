- By Iram Hussain
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 09:40 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Zakir Khan's remarkable journey to stardom has been nothing short of phenomenal. As one of India's most beloved stand-up comedians, he has consistently pushed boundaries with his distinctive blend of humour, wit and relatability. His rise to fame has been marked by numerous milestones but none as historic as his recent performance at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden. By becoming the first Indian comedian to headline a Hindi stand-up show at this legendary venue, Zakir Khan has not only cemented his own status as a comedy legend but also paved the way for Indian stand-up to reach a global audience.
His fans adore him not only for his hilarious comedy but also for his soulful shayaris which have become an integral part of his charm. Let's look at his best shayaris that his fans really can't stop quoting.
Still can’t believe We witnessed history on August 17th Zakir Khan’s sold-out show at Madison Square Garden, New York 🙌🇮🇳 First ever Hindi stand-up there & what a magical night it was! ❤️✨#ZakirKhan #MadisonSquareGarden #NYC #Comedy pic.twitter.com/jN56p94gQu— Arif Patel (@Adv_Arif_Patel) August 18, 2025
Zakhir Khan Best Shayari
1. Bahut masum si ladki hai, Ishq ki baat nhi samajhti
Na jaane kis din mein khoyi rehti hai, meri raat nhi samajhti
Haan, Hmm, Thik hai to kehti hai
Alfaaz samajh leti hai, jazbaat nhi samajhti
2. Bewajeh, Bewafaaon ko yaad kiya hai
Galat logon pe bahut waqt barbaad kiya hai
3. Kaamyaabi tere liye humne khud ko kuch taiyar kar liya
Mene har jazbaat bazaar mein rakh kar ishtehaar kar liya
4. Hum dono mein sirf itna sa farq hai use sab 'lekin' mere naam se shuru hote hain, aur mere saare 'kaash' us par aake rukte hain.
5. Har ek copy ek peeche kucch na kuch khaas likha hai, Bas iss tarah tere mere Ishq ka Itihass likha hai, Tu Duniya me chaahe jahan bhi rahe, Apni Diary mein maine tujhe paas likha hai..
6. Mana ki tumko ishq ka tajurba bhi kam nahi
Humne bhi baagh mein hai kai titliyan udaayin
View this post on Instagram
7. Zindagi se kuch zada nhi
Bas itni si farmayish hai
Ab tasweer se nahi
Tafseel se milne ki khwaaish hai
8. Dilon ki baat karta hai zamana
Par aaj bhi mohabbat chehre se hi shuru hoti hai
9. Har ek dastoor se bewafaai mene shiddat se nibhaayi
Raaste bhi khud hai dhoondhe or manzil bhi khud banayi