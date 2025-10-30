In a shocking incident, a 44-year-old contractor was duped of Rs 11 lakh after he fell for a ‘pregnant job’ advertisement on social media that promised to pay Rs 25 lakh for impregnating a woman. According to a report by The Indian Express, an FIR was registered at Pune's Baner police station. The contractor has stated that he came across a video advertisement in the first week of September. In the video, the woman stated, "I want a man who will make me a mother. Give the joy of motherhood. I will give him Rs 25 lakh. I don’t care if he is educated or not, or to what caste he belongs or whether he is fair or dark."

The contractor called the number provided in the video for the 'pregnant job'. On the other side was a man who claimed to be an assistant with the 'pregnant job' firm. The man deceived the contractor by asking him to register with the company and get an ID card to live with the woman. ALSO READ: Digital Arrest Scam: Jammu-Based Businessman Duped Of Rs 4.4 Cr After Digital Arrest; How Police Traced 3 Accused In Gujarat The conversation continued for days during which the man sought money from the contractor on the pretexts of registration charges, verification, identity card charges, TDS, GST, processing fee charges, and others. In less than two months, between the first week of September and October 23, the contractor made over 100 small transactions, which totalled to Rs 11 lakh. The Indian Express quoted an officer related the case saying, "The complainant was lured, manipulated and at times coerced in such a way that he made over 100 small transfers totalling Rs 11 lakh between the first week of September and October 23. These payments were done through UPI and IMPS transfers."

ALSO READ: Actor Jibraan Khan Falls Victim To Rs 34.99 Lakh Fraud By His Cafe Manager The officer said that the fraudsters blocked the contractor after he started asking questions. It was after that, the contractor realised that he had been defrauded and he reached out to the police. Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered. "We have launched a probe into the cell numbers and bank accounts used by the fraudsters," the official was quoted as saying.