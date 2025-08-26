- By Aditya Jha
Tue, 26 Aug 2025 06:24 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Maharashtra Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday stated that several districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Pune, are likely to witness light to heavy rainfall for the next few days. The weather department stated that along with heavy rainfall, these regions are also set to receive thunderstorms and gusty winds. While the continuous rainfall is expected to provide relief from the heat by reducing the temperature by two to four degrees Celsius, it is also likely to lead to issues like waterlogging and power outages. The weather department has advised the residents to follow the guidelines and limit their outings to avoid any inconveniences.
While providing details, the weather department stated that several districts, including Mumbai, Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Nanded, Hingoli, Nagpur, Amravati, Wardha, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Bhandara, and Gondia, are likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall for the next few days.
The continuous rainfall is likely to lead to issues like waterlogging in several key areas of Mumbai, affecting vehicular movement. The rainfall is also set to affect local train and flight services in Mumbai, the authorities informed. The weather department stated that while the maximum temperature is likely to be recorded at 28 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature is expected to remain around 24 degrees Celsius.
The residents are set to experience gentle breezes and cloudy skies for most of the days. Earlier last week, the heavy downpour led to traffic congestion in multiple areas of Mumbai and Pune, leading to inconvenience to the commuters, especially during the office hours.
The IMD has advised the fishermen to follow the guidelines and maintain a distance from the water bodies to avoid any inconveniences. It also advised the farmers to take care of the Kharif crops, as the rainfall is likely to affect the crops' growth.