Mumbai Hostage: Mumbai's Powai area witnessed a dramatic hostage incident, in which the accused was shot dead by police and all 19 hostages, including 17 children, were successfully rescued on Thursday. The hostage situation lasted for nearly three hours at a studio in Powa. The incident unfolded around 1.30 pm after the Powai police station received an alert that a person identified as Rohit Arya (50) had taken 17 children hostage inside the RA Studio in the Mahavir Classic building. An investigation revealed that the accused had put an ad for a web series on social media, and audition was going on for the past 4 days. 17 children were selected in the audition.

Now, media reports suggest that he was upset with the Maharashtra Education Department. HT, quoting Jeevan Sonawane, Senior police inspector of Powai police station, reported that Arya wanted to speak to former Maharashtra education minister Deepak Vasant Kesarkar on some issue.

Mumbai children hostage incident | Mumbai Police Sources say, "Initially, accused Rohit Arya was listening to the Police and cooperating. He mentioned Deepak Kesarkar's name during the conversation and said that he doesn't trust Kesarkar. When he stopped cooperating with the… — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2025 Here Are What Emerged So Far In The Sensational Case 1. Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad said Arya had worked on major projects with the Maharashtra Education Department, and he claimed he was owed Rs 2 crore, for which he had held protests earlier. "Due to this negligence on the part of the government, the lives of many children were put in danger today," claimed the Lok Sabha MP from Mumbai North Central. ALSO READ: 'Not A Terrorist, Want To Talk To Some People': What Mumbai Hostage-Taker Rohit Arya Said In Video Message | Watch

2. India Today reported that Arya was angry with the Maharashtra government for allegedly denying him credit for a school development project, “Majhi Shala, Sundar Shala.” The report suggested that the hostage accused had claimed that he was the original designer of the concept, but he was not given any credit.



3. Arya had also alleged that she had not been paid the money owed to her for a sanitation campaign called the "PLC Sanitation Monitor Project," launched under the Education Department's "My School, Beautiful School" initiative.

ALSO READ: Who Was Rohit Arya, YouTuber And Teacher Who Held 17 Children Hostage In Mumbai’s Powai Studio? 4. He further claimed that the Education Department had sanctioned Rs 2 crore for his work, but he had not received payment since January 2024. He had even gone on a hunger strike twice last year over the issue. 5. Arya claimed that Deepak Kesarkar, who was the education minister at the time, personally issued him a check for Rs 7-8 lakh and promised to pay the remaining amount later, a promise that has yet to be fulfilled. 6. The deceased had claimed that the Maharashtra government not only used his idea but also the film rights he had purchased, prompting him to take extreme move. 7. India Today further reported that Kesarkar met Arya on the night of August 3 at his home to discuss the issue. However, according to Mahajan, the Joint Secretary of the School Education Department, told Arya that a mistake had occurred on his part.

8. News agency ANI, quoting the Mumbai Police Sources said, "Initially, accused Rohit Arya was listening to the Police and cooperating. He mentioned Deepak Kesarkar's name during the conversation and said that he doesn't trust Kesarkar. 9. When he stopped cooperating with the Police, the cops started forming a strategy to go in. A phone call was made to him for the last time at 2 pm that his demands would be met and he should let the children go. He was made to speak with his family, but it had no impact on him.

10. Police started breaking down the grill at 3.30 pm and entered the studio at 4.30 pm. The accused had sprayed chemical on the entire floor, making the situation even more dangerous. As soon as the Police went inside, he bent to get something from his bag. At that moment, API Amol Waghmare fired one round in retaliation and it hit him on the left side of his chest. He was taken to a hospital where he died. (With agencies inputs)