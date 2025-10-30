Pune Digital Arrest: An 83-year-old man, who was duped of Rs 1.2 crore in a "digital arrest" scam a month ago, died of a heart attack in Pune. He was reportedly under stress after being duped of hard-earned money in a "digital arrest", where fraudsters posed as police and CBI personnel targeted him and his wife.

Cyber Fraudsters Threatened Action In Money Laundering Case

The officials on Thursday said the fraudsters threatened the retired government official, claiming his involvement in a money laundering case linked to a prominent person.

What Police Said

A Cyber Police Station official said the victim's wife filed a complaint in this connection on Tuesday, a week after he died of a heart attack. The cyber police official said, "The caller cited the 'Naresh Goyal money laundering case' and told the man that his involvement had come to light, but he denied. During another video call, two fraudsters posing as IPS officer Vijay Khanna and CBI officer Daya Nayak threatened that he and his wife would be arrested,"