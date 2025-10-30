- By Raju Kumar
- Thu, 30 Oct 2025 03:47 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Pune Digital Arrest: An 83-year-old man, who was duped of Rs 1.2 crore in a "digital arrest" scam a month ago, died of a heart attack in Pune. He was reportedly under stress after being duped of hard-earned money in a "digital arrest", where fraudsters posed as police and CBI personnel targeted him and his wife.
Cyber Fraudsters Threatened Action In Money Laundering Case
The officials on Thursday said the fraudsters threatened the retired government official, claiming his involvement in a money laundering case linked to a prominent person.
ALSO READ: 'Hope My Story Serve As Warning': Former Banker After Losing Rs 23 Crore In Digital Arrest; Probe On
What Police Said
A Cyber Police Station official said the victim's wife filed a complaint in this connection on Tuesday, a week after he died of a heart attack. The cyber police official said, "The caller cited the 'Naresh Goyal money laundering case' and told the man that his involvement had come to light, but he denied. During another video call, two fraudsters posing as IPS officer Vijay Khanna and CBI officer Daya Nayak threatened that he and his wife would be arrested,"
What Is Digital Arrest?
Since video calls are a common medium for communication, cyber fraudsters have shifted to virtual calls and target vulnerable people. They aim at extorting money from victims using fear, deceit and intimidation. Fraudsters impersonate law enforcement officials, using threats of arrest and freezing of bank accounts, among others, to force the victims into paying money as fine or sort of security deposit to avoid legal action.
ALSO READ: ‘Remote Control With BJP’: Rahul Gandhi Questions Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Role In NDA
In Pune, the elderly man received a call in August from a person claiming to be an officer from Colaba Police Station. The couple was then forced to remain on a video call for hours, during which they were told that they were under "digital arrest,.
Under the pretext of verifying their bank accounts, the fraudsters allegedly coerced them into transferring Rs 1.19 crore into multiple accounts between August 16 and September 17, assuring that the amount would be returned once their names are cleared, as per the police.
(With PTI inputs)