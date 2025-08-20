Aaj Ka Panchang 21 August 2025: The Dainik Panchang is a highly important almanack in the Hindu tradition. It acts as a daily guide for both spiritual and practical life. The Panchang offers detailed information on tithi (lunar day), nakshatra (constellation), yoga, karan and the timings for sunrise and sunset. This significant information helps people plan rituals and important tasks in their day to daily life. The Panchang also highlights auspicious and inauspicious times, such as muhurat and Rahu Kaal, to help ensure success and avoid difficulties. By using the Panchang, devotees can sync their actions with cosmic energies.

Daily Panchang Insights For 21 August 2025 According to the Panchang, on the 21st of August 2025, the inauspicious Rahu Kaal period will occur from 02:02 PM to 03:39 PM. Ganda Mool and Bhadra will also prevail. The highly auspicious Amrit Siddhi Yog, Guru Pushya Yog and Sarvartha Siddhi Yog are also being formed. Auspicious tasks can also be performed in Abhijit Muhurat and Amrit Kaal. Additionally, it is advisable to avoid travelling in the South direction due to the Disha Shool.

Read the important Panchang details for today below: Aaj Ka Panchang 21 August 2025 13, Bhadrapada Krishna Paksha, Trayodashi 2082 Kalayukta, Vikrama Samvata - Sunrise: 05:53 AM - Sunset: 06:54 PM - Moonrise: 04:41 AM, Aug 22 - Moonset: 05:54 PM - Tithi: Trayodashi up to 12:44 PM, Chaturdashi - Nakshatra: Pushya up to 12:08 AM, August 22, Ashlesha - Paksha: Krishna Paksha - Yog: Vyatipata up to 04:14 PM, Variyana Auspicious Timings - Brahm Muhurat: 04:26 AM to 05:10 AM - Abhijit Muhurat: 11:58 AM to 12:50 PM - Amrit Kaal: 05:49 PM to 07:24 PM - Godhuli Muhurat: 06:54 PM to 07:16 PM - Vijaya Muhurat: 02:34 PM to 03:26 PM - Nishita Muhurat: 12:02 AM, August 22 to 12:46 AM, August 22 - Guru Pushya Yog: 05:53 AM to 12:08 AM, August 22 - Amrit Siddhi Yog: 05:53 AM to 12:08 AM, August 22 - Sarvartha Siddhi Yog: 05:53 AM to 12:08 AM, August 22 Inauspicious Timings - Rahu Kaal: 02:02 PM to 03:39 PM - Gulikai Kalam: 09:09 AM to 10:46 AM - Yamganda: 05:53 AM to 07:31 AM - Dur Muhuratam: 10:14 AM to 11:06 AM, 03:26 PM to 04:18 PM - Bhadra: 12:44 PM to 12:16 AM, August 22 - Ganda Mool: 12:08 AM, August 22 to 05:54 AM, August 22 Disha Shool - South Benefits Of Consulting Panchang In Hindu Astrology Consulting the Dainik Panchang offers many benefits. It helps people navigate life's complexities with cosmic harmony. By aligning activities with celestial rhythms, one can find the best times for important tasks, rituals, and personal decisions. This alignment can lead to success and prosperity. The Panchang provides useful insights into planetary positions, lunar days, and yogas. This information helps individuals plan their days, finances, and spiritual practices more effectively. Regularly checking the Panchang keeps people connected to tradition, allows for better decision-making, and fosters a sense of balance and purpose. Ultimately, this approach leads to a more fulfilling life.