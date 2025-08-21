Aaj Ka Panchang 22 August 2025: Panchang is a significant ancient Hindu calendar system that is used to determine favouravle times and help identify the unfavourable periods for various activities based on the positions of celestial bodies. The Hindu Panchang consists of five main components, including: Vaar (day of the week), Tithi (lunar day), Karana (half-day), Nakshatra (star constellation), and Yoga (planetary combination). These important elements help people plan important life events like, ensuring they coincide with favorable cosmic energies. By considering the Panchang, people can make informed choices and avoid unlucky times, which promotes harmony and success in their efforts.

Daily Panchang Insights For 22 August 2025 According to the Panchang, on the 22nd of August 2025, the inauspicious Rahu Kaal period will occur from 10:46 AM to 12:24 PM. Ganda Mool will also prevail. Auspicious tasks can also be performed in Abhijit Muhurat and Amrit Kaal. Additionally, it is advisable to avoid travelling in the West direction due to the Disha Shool.

Read the important Panchang details for today below: Aaj Ka Panchang 22 August 2025 14, Bhadrapada Krishna Paksha, Chaturdashi 2082 Kalayukta, Vikrama Samvata - Sunrise: 05:54 AM - Sunset: 06:53 PM - Moonrise: 05:43 AM, August 23 - Moonset: 06:32 PM - Tithi: Chaturdashi up to 11:55 AM, Amavasya - Nakshatra: Ashlesha up to 12:16 AM, August 23, Magha - Paksha: Krishna Paksha - Yog: Variyana up to 02:35 PM, Parigha Auspicious Timings - Brahm Muhurat: 04:26 AM to 05:10 AM - Abhijit Muhurat: 11:58 AM to 12:50 PM - Amrit Kaal: 10:40 PM to 12:16 AM, August 23 - Godhuli Muhurat: 06:53 PM to 07:15 PM - Vijaya Muhurat: 02:34 PM to 03:26 PM - Nishita Muhurat: 12:02 AM, August 23 to 12:46 AM, August 23 Inauspicious Timings - Rahu Kaal: 10:46 AM to 12:24 PM - Gulikai Kalam: 07:31 AM to 09:09 AM - Yamganda: 03:39 PM to 05:16 PM - Dur Muhuratam: 08:30 AM to 09:22 AM, 12:50 PM to 01:42 PM - Ganda Mool: Whole Day Disha Shool - West Benefits Of Consulting Panchang In Hindu Astrology Consulting the Dainik Panchang is considered to be highly advantageous. It helps people navigate life's complexities while connecting with cosmic harmony. By aligning the activities with celestial rhythms, individuals can find the best moments for important tasks, rituals and personal decisions. The Panchang provides insights on planetary positions, lunar days and yogas. This information assists individuals in planning their days, finances, and spiritual practices more effectively. Regularly checking the Panchang keeps people improves decision-making, and encourages a sense of balance and purpose.