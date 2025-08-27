Aaj Ka Panchang 28 August 2025: The Panchang, a traditional Hindu calendar rooted in celestial arrangements, is critical for determining times that are either favourable or unfavourable. It consists of five main parts: the day of the week, lunar day, half-day, star constellation, and planetary combination. These components work together to help people align important events in their lives with supportive cosmic energies. By consulting the Panchang, people believe they can avoid misfortune, sidestep unfavourable times, and make wiser choices. It helps bring balance, prosperity, and harmony by aligning daily activities and important occasions with heavenly guidance.

Daily Panchang Insights For 28 August 2025 According to the Panchang, on the 28th of August 2025, the inauspicious Rahu Kaal period will occur from 01:56 PM to 03:28 PM. The highly auspicious Ravi Yog is also being formed. Bhadra will also cast its shadow. Auspicious tasks can also be performed in Abhijit Muhurat and Amrit Kaal. Additionally, it is advisable to avoid travelling in the South direction due to the Disha Shool.

Read the important Panchang details for today below: Aaj Ka Panchang 28 August 2025 20, Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha, Panchami 2082 Kalayukta, Vikrama Samvata - Sunrise: 06:14 AM - Sunset: 06:32 PM - Moonrise: 09:57 AM - Moonset: 09:58 PM - Tithi: Panchami up to 05:56 PM, Sashthi - Nakshatra: Chitra up to 08:43 AM, Swati - Paksha: Shukla Paksha - Yog: Shukla up to 01:18 PM, Brahma Auspicious Timings - Brahm Muhurat: 04:41 AM to 05:27 AM - Abhijit Muhurat: 11:59 AM to 12:48 PM - Amrit Kaal: 01:46 AM, August 29 to 03:34 AM, August 29 - Godhuli Muhurat: 06:32 PM to 06:56 PM - Vijaya Muhurat: 02:26 PM to 03:16 PM - Nishita Muhurat: 12:00 PM to 12:47 AM, August 29 - Ravi Yog: 08:43 AM to 06:14 AM, August 29 Inauspicious Timings - Rahu Kaal: 01:56 PM to 03:28 PM - Gulikai Kalam: 09:19 AM to 10:51 AM - Yamganda: 06:14 AM to 07:46 AM - Dur Muhuratam: 10:20 AM to 11:09 AM, 03:16 PM to 04:05 PM Disha Shool - South Benefits Of Consulting Panchang In Hindu Astrology Checking the Dainik Panchang has many benefits, as it helps people deal with life's difficulties while staying aware of cosmic balance. By timing activities with celestial cycles, you can find the best times for important tasks, rituals, and personal choices. The Panchang aids in daily planning and provides useful details about planetary positions, yogas, and lunar days, which can help people manage their finances, schedules, and spiritual practices with better clarity. Regularly consulting the Panchang can improve decision-making, provide guidance, and foster a stronger sense of alignment with the universe's natural rhythm.