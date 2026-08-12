If you are confused about whether to offer Bel Patra or Dhatura to Lord Shiva during Sawan, you can offer either of them as part of his worship. In fact, devotees can offer both, as they are both considered sacred and are traditionally associated with the worship of Lord Shiva.

Bel Patra is a prominent part of traditional Shiva worship, while Dhatura is offered because of its mythological connection with Samudra Manthan. Let's understand what these offerings symbolise and why they hold spiritual significance in Lord Shiva worship. Bel Patra Bel Patra, also known as Bilva leaves, holds immense spiritual significance in Hinduism. Its trifoliate shape is deeply symbolic and is traditionally associated with Lord Shiva's three eyes. The three leaves are also believed to be linked to the three gunas—Sattva, Rajas, and Tamas.

Why Do We Offer Bel Patra To Lord Shiva? Offering Bel Patra to Lord Shiva is deeply rooted in Hindu traditions and mythology. According to one popular belief, the Bilva tree has a divine connection with Goddess Parvati and is therefore considered extremely dear to Lord Shiva.

Apart from this, Bel Patra is offered to Lord Shiva because it is believed to: Represent purity and sincere devotion

Invite peace and positive energy

Have a cooling effect on Lord Shiva Offering Bel Patra to Lord Shiva is deeply rooted in Hindu traditions (Image: Facebook/lordshiva) ALSO READ: Can Sawan Vrat Really Help You Find Your Desired Life Partner? Dhatura Dhatura is another traditional offering associated with Lord Shiva. This spiky and unusual-looking fruit is believed to symbolise the deeper truth that spirituality is not about outer beauty or material luxury, but about inner strength and detachment. Why Do We Offer Dhatura To Lord Shiva? The tradition of offering Dhatura to Lord Shiva is often associated with the story of Samudra Manthan. According to a popular belief, when Lord Shiva consumed the deadly Halahal poison to save the universe, the poison caused him immense discomfort. So, dhatura was offered to him along with water and milk to soothe him. From this episode of Samudra Manthan, devotees associate Dhatura with:

Detachment from material possessions

Letting go of ego and attachments

Transformation and overcoming negativity

Rising above fear and inner conflicts What Should You Offer Lord Shiva During Sawan? During Sawan, devotees traditionally offer Bel Patra, Dhatura, milk, and flowers to Lord Shiva as part of their puja rituals. Among these, Bel Patra is one of the most commonly offered items in Lord Shiva worship and has been a part of the tradition for generations.

Offering Dhatura to Lord Shiva is often associated with the story of Samudra Manthan (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: Sawan 2026: 5 Sacred Books On Lord Shiva That Every Mahadev Devotee Should Read So, if you are wondering whether you should offer Bel Patra or Dhatura, both can be offered to Lord Shiva.

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