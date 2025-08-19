Budh Pradosh Vrat August 2025: Pradosha is a sacred Hindu festival that honours Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is celebrated twice a month on the thirteenth day of Trayodashi, which is when the moon is waxing and waning. Deep meditation, sincere prayers, and spiritual activities are best done during this holy period. Lord Shiva's divine cosmic dance, known as Pradosha, represents the annihilation of ignorance and the arrival of wisdom and truth. Worshipping Lord Shiva during Pradosha Kaal, which is usually 1.5 hours before and after sunset, is thought by devotees to bring blessings, prosperity, and spiritual growth as well as to cleanse one's sins and karma. This year, Budh Pradosh Vrat in Bhadrapada Krishna Paksha falls on 20th August 2025.

Budh Pradosh Vrat August 2025: Date And Time - Budh Pradosh Vrat August 2025 Date: 20th August 2025, Wednesday - Trayodashi Tithi Begins: 01:58 PM, 20th August 2025 - Trayodashi Tithi Ends: 12:44 PM, 21st August 2025 Budh Pradosh Vrat August 2025: Pradosh Kaal Muhurat The Pradosh Kaal muhurat to worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati is from 06:56 PM to 09:07 PM. Budh Pradosh Vrat August 2025: Significance Pradosha, a revered Hindu occasion, holds immense spiritual significance. The word 'Pradosha' means 'removal of sins', and it's believed that during this twilight period, the universe's energies align to create a spiritually charged atmosphere. Lord Shiva is said to be in a benevolent mood, granting wishes to devotees who observe the vrat with devotion. This sacred time is ideal for spiritual practices, prayers, and meditation.

The legend behind Pradosha highlights Lord Shiva's compassion and benevolence. When the gods and demons churned the ocean, a deadly poison emerged, threatening creation. Lord Shiva drank the poison, turning his throat blue, and earned the name Neelkanth. The gods and sages observed Pradosha, praying for his safety and expressing gratitude. Pleased with their devotion, Lord Shiva declared that observing Pradosha vrat would bestow his divine blessings.

ALSO READ: 9 Powerful Lord Shiva Mantras For Wish Fulfilment; Check Benefits And Japa Vidhi Devotees fervetly worship Lord Shiva on the sacred occasion of Budh Pradosh Vrat, to receive his blessings for good health, prosperity and success. (Image Source: Canva) The story of Markandeya exemplifies Pradosha's protective power. This young devotee's intense prayers and connection with Lord Shiva saved him from Yama, the god of death. Pradosha represents the cosmic dance of Shiva, symbolising creation, preservation and destruction. It reminds us that life is transient, and only the connection with the divine is eternal. By observing Pradosha vrat, devotees seek spiritual growth, protection, and divine blessings.

Budh Pradosh Vrat August 2025: Rituals The Pradosh Vrat rituals include worshipping Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha, and Nandi after taking a bath before sunset. As a sign of devotion and purification, milk and water are offered to the Shivlinga. Durva grass is spread out on top of a water-filled Kalash, and a drawn lotus is placed on top. The devotee's reverence is then displayed by decorating this sacred setup with flowers, betel nuts, and other offerings.

Chanting Lord Shiva's Maha Mrityunjaya mantra 108 times in order to obtain protection and blessings is another aspect of the ceremony. It is believed that lighting a single Diya (lamp) on Pradosham will please the god and generate positive outcomes. By illuminating the way to spiritual enlightenment and divine blessings, this sacred flame represents the removal of ignorance and darkness.