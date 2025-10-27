Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025 Date: Prabodhini Ekadashi or Devuthani Ekadashi holds special significance in Hinduism. This is because Lord Vishnu awakens from Yognidra after four months on this day. Therefore, it is called Devuthani Ekadashi. It should be noted that Lord Vishnu enters Yognidra on the Ekadashi of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Ashadha. He awakens from Yognidra on the Ekadashi of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Kartik. On this sacred occasion, Chaturmas comes to an end.

However, there is confusion regarding when Dev Uthani Ekadashi or Prabodhini Ekadashi will be observed this year. Let us know all the important details about the correct date, tithi and other information regarding this Ekadashi fast below: Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: 1st Or 2nd November, When To Observe Prabodhini Ekadashi Vrat? According to the calendar, the Devuthani Ekadashi date begins at 9:12 AM on November 1st and lasts until 7:31 AM on the 2nd. Therefore, the Devuthani Ekadashi fast will be observed on November 2nd, depending on sunrise. According to the scriptures, whenever the Ekadashi date occurs at sunrise, the Ekadashi fast is observed on that day.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025 Parana Timings The Parana timings for Dev Uthani Ekadashi are from 05:48 AM to 08:03 AM on 3rd November 2025, as per the Panchang. On Parana Day, Dwadashi tithi will be over before Sunrise. ALSO READ: Lal Kitab Remedies To Receive Blessings Of Lord Vishnu For Prosperity Dev Uthani is or Kartiki Ekadashi is observed on the Shukla Paksha of the Kartik month. (Image Source: Canva) Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025 Significance And Rituals Devuthani Ekadashi is also known as 'Prabodhini Ekadashi' or 'Devothaan Ekadashi'. From this day onwards, auspicious works like marriage, mundan, house warming, etc., which were stopped for four months, start again. It is said that Lord Vishnu fulfils the desires of all those devotees who keep a vrat or perform puja on this day with a true heart. Along with this, happiness and prosperity remain in that person's life. At the same time, by worshipping Shri Hari Vishnu on this day, one gets the special blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

Tulsi Vivah ceremony is also performed on the sacred occasion of Dev Uthani Ekadashi. Prabodhini Ekadashi is enthusiastically celebrated in Maharashtra and Gujarat. The month-long Pushkar Fair starts on this day, and the Kartik Month Pandarpur Yatra ends on Prabodhini Ekadashi.

On Prabodhini Ekadashi, bathing in holy rivers or bodies of water is thought to be both purifying and rewarding. Taking a religious bath on this day is seen as more advantageous than bathing at any other Hindu pilgrimage site. ALSO READ: Why Lord Vishnu Sleeps For Four Months? Know Lesser-Known Legend The ‘Skanda Purana’ describes the importance of Prabodhini Ekadashi, first told by Lord Brahma to Sage Narada. It is believed that if one offers prayers to Lord Vishnu with devotion on Prabodhini Ekadashi, that person can reach salvation or ‘moksha’ and go directly to ‘Vaikunth’ following death.



