Do you know that by doing certain remedies on Friday you can bring good fortune, wealth, and success in your life? In Vedic astrology, Friday or Shukravaar is associated with Venus, which represents wealth, comfort, beauty, love and material prosperity. This day is also dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi.

If a person is facing challenges in relationships, struggling financially and experiencing bad luck in different walks of life, then they can follow these remedies to invite luck, happiness and success in their lives. 5 Astrological Remedies To Do On Friday To Boost Luck, Wealth And Success 1. Wearing And Donating White Colour Items Is Considered Auspicious White colour is believed to symbolise purity and peace. It is also associated with Venus. By donating items that are white in colour, like rice, milk, sugar, yoghurt, or white sweets, to a needy person or to a temple is believed to reduce the effects of malefic planets and strengthen prosperity. On the other hand, wearing white clothes helps balance emotions and enhances positivity, gentleness and attraction.

2. Worshipping Goddess Lakshmi Friday is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi. So by worshipping and chanting her mantras are believed to invite wealth and prosperity. Chanting ‘Om Shreem Mahalashmyai Namah ’ during her worship is considered very powerful. Friday is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi (Image: Facebook/GoddessLakshmi) ALSO READ: 7 Powerful Goddess Lakshmi Mantras To Attract Wealth, Prosperity And Financial Success 3. Use Pleasant Fragrance To boost your luck, it is advised to wear perfume before leaving the house on Friday, as Venus governs the sense of smell. So, according to Shastra, applying a soothing fragrance such as sandalwood, jasmine or rose perfume after bathing is believed to activate the positive energy of Venus. It brings confidence, charm, and grace into one’s personality.

4. Feeding A Cow Serving and feeding cows on Friday is also considered auspicious. This simple act is believed to remove financial difficulties and bring harmony in relationships. 5. Keep Your House Clean According to Hindu beliefs, Goddess Lakshmi is believed to reside in places which are clean and filled with positive energy. So on Friday, make sure you clean the house properly, decorate the main entrance, and if possible, you can even draw rangoli or swastika at the main entrance. This practice is believed to attract prosperity, happiness and positive energies.

What To Avoid Doing On Friday? To boost good luck, success, and maintain positive energy, try to avoid these few things: Avoid indulging in unnecessary arguments or fights.

Refrain from using harsh language.

Stay away from negative thoughts.

Don't disrespect food and money.

Avoid lending or borrowing money. Avoid indulging in unnecessary arguments or fights on Friday (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: 5 South Indian Gods Associated With Wealth And Good Fortune Therefore, Friday is not just another day. It's the best day to seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and strengthen Venus in the birth chart. Keeping the house clean, worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, doing charity and wearing clean clothes are some remedies that can help an individual to boost their luck and attract success.

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