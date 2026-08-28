Nowadays, many people eat their food while sitting on the bed. It has now become a very common habit of this young generation. However, according to Hindu beleifs, eating on the bed is considered highly inauspicious, as it is believed to invite negativity and also upsets Goddess Lakshmi.

Let's understand in detail why you should never eat on the bed. 5 Reasons Why You Should Not Eat On The Bed According to Hindu beleifs, here are five reasons why one should avoid this daily habit of eating on the bed: 1. It Is Considered Disrespectful To Goddess Annapurna According to Hindu beliefs, every meal is a blessing from Goddess Annapurna (deity of food, nourishment, and sacred abundance). By eating on the bed, the sacred place for rest and sleep, it is considered disrespectful to her. This invites a lack of abundance in the family.

Every meal is a blessing from Goddess Annapurna (Image: Facebook/hindublog) 2. It Is Believed To Displease Goddess Lakshmi Eating on the bed is also believed to disrespect Goddess Lakshmi (the deity of wealth and abundance) and can lead to a lack of money and increased financial debt. 3. It May Be Associated With Financial Instability Though eating on the bed may seem like an ordinary habit, according to Vastu, it is believed to invite poverty and financial crisis. 4. It Can Create A Sense Of Heaviness And Distress According to Vastu Shastra, the bed carries tamas, the energy of rest and sleep. When food is consumed at this place, this energy mixes with prana, leading to heaviness after meals, mental dullness, irritation, disturbed rest, and unexplained lack of motivation.

5. Attracts Negative Effects Of Rahu And Saturn According to Vedic astrology, eating in bed can invite negative effects of Rahu and Saturn. Rahu loves mess and confusion. Eating in bed invites Rahu's chaotic energy, which can cause mental stress, bad habits, and overeating.

On the other hand, Saturn values discipline and daily structure. Eating where you sleep breaks this routine, inviting laziness, fatigue, and blocks in career growth. ALSO READ: 5 Paintings You Should Never Hang In Your Bedroom According To Vastu Shastra What Is The Right Way To Eat Food? If one wants to attract prosperity and abundance in their life,then one should: Always sit cross-legged on the floor while eating.

One should always face the east or north direction while eating. According to Vastu Shastra, eating in these directions may help one recover from illness.

After eating, utensils should be washed and cleaned properly, as it invites Goddess Annapurna's divine blessings. ALSO READ: 5 Unlucky Plants According To Vastu Shastra That Can Invite Poverty, Stagnation And Negativity These are a few reasons why one should not eat on the bed. FAQs 1. Is it really bad to eat on my bed? Yes, eating on bed is highly inauspicious as it is beleived to invite financial instability and negativity. 2. What are the specific negative effects of eating in bed as per Vastu Shastra? Financial instability, health issues, disturbed sleep, relationship conflicts, and attracting negative vibes are some specific negative effects of eating in bed as per Vastu.