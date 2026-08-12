Hariyali Amavasya 2026 is being observed on August 12, 2026. Also known as Sawan Amavasya, as it falls in the month of Shravan, it is considered an auspicious day in Hinduism. ‘Amavasya’ refers to the new moon day, while ‘Hariyali’ means greenery, reflecting the lush beauty of nature during the monsoon season.

This auspicious occasion falls a day after Sawan Shivratri. Devotees offer prayers to their ancestors, perform charity and rituals for the peace of the nine planets, and worship Lord Shiva and the sacred Peepal tree. Hariyali Amavasya 2026: Date And Puja Timings According to Drik Panchang, Hariyali Amavasya will be observed on August 12, 2026. Amavasya Tithi Begins: 03:22 AM on Aug 12, 2026.

Amavasya Tithi Ends: 12:36 AM on Aug 13, 2026. ALSO READ: Sawan Shivratri 2026: Check Puja Timings, Significance, Vrat Rules And Rituals Significance Of Hariyali Amavasya In India, every festival holds its own spiritual importance. The significance of Hariyali Amavasya is related to ancient beliefs and seasonal rhythms. Due to the rainy season, there is greenery everywhere, and there is a different type of glow in the trees and plants. This is believed to symbolise prosperity, balance, and renewal.

According to religious belief, the day is considered ideal for Pitru Karma, or ancestral rites. It is believed that prayers and offerings made during this Amavasya reach the ancestors directly, bringing peace to their souls and blessings to their families.

Along with this, donating and worshipping Lord Shiva on this day are believed to have virtuous results. It is also believed that one’s sins are washed away and that they receive divine blessings. According to scriptures, planting fruit-bearing trees on Hariyali Amavasya is also considered auspicious, as it is believed to bring good results for a long time while also promoting the message of environmental protection. Worshipping Lord Shiva on Hariyali Amavasya is believed to bring virtuous results (Image: Pexels) Hariyali Amavasya 2026: Vrat Katha According to the legend, a king's daughter-in-law once ate some sweets and blamed a mouse for stealing them. The mouse was hurt by the false accusation and decided to take revenge. It secretly carried the younger queen's clothes to a guest's room, making it look like she had done something wrong. Without knowing the truth, the king became angry and sent the innocent queen away from the palace.

The queen started living in a small hut near the forest and spent her days praying. She would light lamps every evening, offer prayers, and distribute jaggery and puffed rice as prasad. One day, the king happened to stop near her hut while hunting. That night, he heard the lamps talking and discovered the truth. He realised that she had been wrongly blamed. The next morning, the king went to the queen, apologised for his mistake, and brought her back home. With her return, happiness and peace came back to the royal family. The story reminds devotees of the importance of truth, faith, and thinking carefully before judging someone. Hariyali Amavasya 2026: Puja Rituals There are a few rituals that the devotees are advised to follow on Hariyali Amavasya: Devotees should take an early bath in the morning and wear clean clothes.

They should then take a Sankalp dedicated to their ancestors.

Perform Pitru tarpan by offering water mixed with black sesame, barley, and akshat using kusha grass and remembering your ancestors by name.

Since Hariyali Amavasya in Sawan, devotees can perform jalabhishek on the Shivling and offer Bel Patra.

Feeding the needy and donating food are considered especially auspicious on this day.

Plant a tree and water it, dedicating the act to your ancestors.

Light a diya in the evening for the pitrs, ideally under a peepal tree. It is believed that prayers and offerings made during this Amavasya reach the ancestors directly (Image: Pexels)

ALSO READ: Sawan 2026: What To Offer And What Not To Offer Lord Shiva For Divine Blessings Hariyali Amavasya, which falls during Sawan, is considered a highly auspicious day. On this day, offering prayers to the ancestors, worshipping Lord Shiva, and doing charity provide immense spiritual benefits.

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