In India, many Hindus believe in astrology and prefer naming their children based on their rashi (zodiac sign). It is believed that choosing a name that aligns with planetary energies can help a child achieve their maximum potential. Moreover, choosing a name for a baby girl who is often referred to as Lakshmi of the household makes the decision even more special and meaningful.

Here are some Hindu baby girl names with their meaning based on zodiac signs.

Choosing a name that aligns with planetary energies can help a child achieve their maximum potential (Image: Pexels)

Aries

Aadhya – Meaning "initial strength" (a title for Goddess Durga).

Aarohi – Meaning “ascending musical notes”.

Aarushi – Meaning “first ray of the sun”.

Aanya – Meaning “gracious”.

Ayra – Meaning “beautiful, admirable”.

Avni – Meaning “earth”.

Anika – Meaning “grace, brilliance”.

Isha – Meaning “goddess Durga” (or “protector”).

Ishita – Meaning “mastery” or “desire”.

Anvi – Meaning “goddess Lakshmi” (also “holy, pure”).

Aarna – Meaning "another name for Goddess Lakshmi" (also signifies wave).

Aditi – Meaning “boundless”, another name of Lakshmi (mother of the gods).

Elina – Meaning “pure, intelligent”.

Omisha – Meaning “goddess of birth and death”.

Ojasvi – Meaning “bright, full of life”.

Taurus

Bhavya – Meaning “grand, splendid”.

Bhuvi – Meaning “heaven” or “earth” (from Sanskrit).

Bina – Meaning “musical instrument”.

Baani – Meaning “speech” or “Goddess Saraswati”. .

Binita – Meaning “modest, polite”.

Vrinda – Meaning “cluster of flowers” (often referring to sacred basil).

Vaanya – Meaning “sylvan glade; gift of nature”.

Vedika – Meaning “consciousness” or “altar”.

Gemini

Kavya – Meaning “poetry; poem.”

Kritika – Meaning “star”.

Kiara – Meaning “dark-haired beauty”.

Khushi – Meaning “happiness; joy.”

Chitra – Meaning “picture; bright”.

Chandrika – Meaning “moonlight.”

Chandni – Meaning “moonlight.”

Charvi – Meaning “beautiful woman; lovely.”

Chaitra – Meaning “first month of spring (signifying new beginnings).”

Cancer

Diya – Meaning “lamp; light.”

Disha – Meaning “direction, path.”

Divya – Meaning “divine; heavenly.”

Devanshi – Meaning “a piece of the divine.”

Damini – Meaning “lightning.”

Darika – Meaning “maiden; young woman.”

Drishti – Meaning “vision; insight.”

Doyel – Meaning “songbird.”

Leo

Meera – Meaning “wealthy; follower of Krishna.”

Manvi – Meaning “kind, humanity.”

Myra – Meaning “admirable; extraordinary.”

Medha – Meaning “intellect; wisdom.”

Manya – Meaning “respected; worthy.”

Mishka – Meaning “gift of love.”

Mihira – Meaning “sun; radiant.”

Virgo

Pari – Meaning “fairy; angel.”

Prisha – Meaning “beloved.”

Pavitra – Meaning “pure; sacred.”

Pihu – Meaning “bird’s chirp.”

Padma – Meaning “lotus; purity.”

ALSO READ: 100+ Unique Baby Girl Names Inspired By Goddess Parvati With Meanings

Libra

Riya – Meaning “singer; graceful.”

Rhea – Meaning “stream; flowing.”

Riddhi – Meaning “prosperity; affluence.”

Reva – Referring to someone who gathers items (also the name of a holy tree), or “radiant.”

Rithika – Meaning “movement; stream.”

Riva – Meaning “one who inspires.”

Scorpio

Nisha – Meaning “night.”

Navya – Meaning “young; praiseworthy.”

Neha – Meaning “rain; love.”

Nitya – Meaning “eternal; constant.”

Nimisha – Meaning “moment.”

Sagittarius

Falguni – Meaning “Lovely; born in the month of Phalguna (spring)”.

Dhriti – Meaning “patience; steadfastness.”

Dhara – Meaning “earth; constant flow.”

Dhvani – Meaning “sound; resonance.”

Bhavika – Meaning “well-meaning; innocent.”

Bahula – Meaning “mine of precious gems.”

Capricorn

Jiya – Meaning “heart; life.”

Juhi – Meaning “jasmine flower.”

Janhavi – Meaning “river Ganga.”

Janya – Meaning “born.”

Jivika – Meaning “source of life.”

Jasleen – Meaning "engrossed in praising God through song."

Jaya – Meaning “victory.”

Aquarius

Saanvi – Meaning “goddess Lakshmi.”

Sakshi – Meaning “witness.”

Shreya – Meaning “auspicious; excellent.”

Saisha – Meaning “meaningful life.”

Gargi – Meaning "educated woman; old scholar."

Ganika – Meaning “free spirit; the name of a river.”

Gayatri – Meaning “sacred song; hymn.”

Suhani – Meaning “pleasant, delightful.”

Shalini – Meaning “modesty; intelligence.”

Pisces

Devanshi – Meaning “part of the divine.”

Divyanshi – Meaning “divine light.”

Charu – Meaning “beautiful, graceful.”

Chaaya – Meaning “shadow.”

Chavi – Meaning “reflection; radiance.”

Chaiti – Meaning “belonging to Chaitra month.”

Thara – Meaning “star.”

Choosing a name for a baby girl who is often referred to as Lakshmi of the household makes the decision even more special (Image: Pexels)

ALSO READ: 100+ Powerful Baby Girl Names Inspired By Goddess Kali With Meanings

Choosing a name for your baby girl based on her zodiac sign helps many parents feel the name is in harmony with the child’s horoscope.

FAQs

1. Why do Hindus name their children based on their zodiac sign?

Many Hindus believe that naming their children based on their rashi (zodiac sign) will help them reach their maximum potential.

2. Which names would be suitable for a Virgo daughter?

Pari, Prisha and Pavitra are some names that would be suitable for your Virgo daughter.