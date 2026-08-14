Inspiring Neem Karoli Baba Quotes: Sometimes life isn't full of roses; there are many ups and downs that we face during our life's journey. It's important never to lose hope and keep faith in God. This is one of the teachings of Neem Karoli Baba.

Neem Karoli Baba, also known as Maharaj ji, offers simple teachings on life that are applicable to everyone. He reminds people to do their best, have faith, and not carry everything in their hearts. His words on surrender have been inspiring thousands of people across India.

Here are some motivating and powerful quotes by Neem Karoli Baba on faith, surrender, and finding inner peace.

Neem Karoli Baba, also known as Maharaj ji, offers simple teachings on life that are applicable to everyone (Image: Facebook/neemkarolibaba)

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25+ Neem Karoli Baba Inspiring Quotes On Faith, Surrender And Inner Peace

"You can plan for a hundred years. But you don't know what will happen the next moment."

"Cleanse the mirror of your heart, and you will see God."

"It's better to see God in everything than to try to figure it out."

"Keep God in your heart like you keep money in the bank."

"Love all, serve all, feed all."

"Even if a person hurts you, give him love. The worst punishment is to throw someone out of your heart... You should love everyone as God loves and love each other. If you cannot love each other, you cannot achieve your goal." "Every line of the Hanuman Chalisa is a Mahamantra."

"Attachment is the strongest block to realization."

"It is not necessary to meet your guru on the physical plane. The guru is not external."

"When you are sad or in pain or sick, or you witness any cremation, then you actually learn the many truths of life."

"It is very difficult to know exactly what good should come out of a particular situation. To attempt to manipulate circumstances so your idea of good can come about is to let the ego play God-and that, as you know, can and does backfire."

"If you want to see God, kill desires. Desires are in the mind. When you have a desire for something, don't act on it, and it will go away. If you desire to drink this cup of tea, don't, and the desire for it will go away." "Love is the strongest medicine. It is more powerful than electricity."

"The best service you can do is to keep your thoughts on God. Keep God in mind every minute."

"The whole universe is our home, and all residing in it belong to our family... instead of trying to see God in a particular appearance, it is better to see him in everything."

"All religions are the same. They all lead to God. God is everybody ... The same blood flows through us all, the arms, the legs, the heart, all are the same. See no difference.

See all the same."

"Whoever works for God, his work will be done by itself."

"Everything is impermanent, except the love of God."

"This world is all attachment. Yet you get worried because you are attached." ~ Neem Karoli Baba

"See all women as mothers; serve them as your mother. When you see the entire world as the mother, the ego falls away."

"Meditate like Christ...He lost himself in love."

"All action is prayer. All trees are desire-fulfilling. All water is the Ganga. All land is Varanasi. Love everything."

"The best form in which to worship God is every form."

"You should not talk about your wealth, wife, or sadhana, or they will go away."

You should do your work, be friendly to everyone, and never quarrel with anyone. People who are jealous of you will oppose you in various ways, but do not take it to heart. Do your work like a great hero, and all will be well for you."

"You must accept everyone and see in them the Lord. There is no other need for a saint."

"You can't realize God if you see differences. Learn to find the love within."

"Love all, serve all, feed all."-Neem Karoli Baba (Image: Facebook/neemkarolibaba)