Sadhguru Quotes On Lord Shiva : As the sacred month of Sawan has begun, millions of devotees are observing fasts and visiting Lord Shiva temples to seek his divine blessings. In Hinduism, Lord Shiva is known as the destroyer and is believed to maintain the cosmic balance. However, according to spiritual teacher Sadhguru, Lord Shiva is Adiyogi, the one who is not bound by anything and represents limitless possibilities.

Sadhuguru's teachings on Lord Shiva offer valuable insights into life, spirituality, freedom, and finding inner peace. Here are 31+ powerful Lord Shiva quotes by Sadhguru that can help you look at life from a deeper perspective.

According to spiritual teacher Sadhguru, Lord Shiva is Adiyogi (Image: Pexels)

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31+ Lord Shiva Quotes From Sadhguru