The holy month of Sawan is about to end, and the last Sawan Somwar Vrat will fall on August 24, 2026. On this day, many auspicious yogas are being formed that will have a significant impact on three zodiac signs.

The month of Sawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva. During this time period, devotees from across India visit temples, perform abhishekam and offer bel patra, flowers, and dhatura to the Shivling. The holy month is believed to bring prosperity, spiritual growth and inner peace.

Let's understand in detail which yogas are being formed on this day and which zodiac signs will be most affected. The month of Sawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: List Of 12 Jyotirlingas Of Lord Shiva, Know Their Names, Locations And Significance Auspicious Yogas Formed On Last Sawan Somwar Cancer The formation of these yogas will be highly auspicious for Cancer individuals. Their hard work will be paid off, and they will be appreciated at work. Their relationship with their partner is also believed to strengthen. Financial gains can be expected.

Sagittarius Luck will be on the side of these individuals. It is believed they may experience promotion in their fields. Business owners might get profits in their deals. Even long-term pending tasks will be completed, and opportunities may enter. Capricorn Old conflicts and misunderstandings will be resolved. The formation of this yoga may bring profitable opportunities. Good news can also be expected from a family member. Why Is the Last Sawan Somwar Considered Special? According to Hindu beliefs, if a devotee was not able to observe the first three Sawan Somwar vrats, then they can still receive the blessings of Lord Shiva by keeping the last one. The first Sawan Somwar is Sankalp, a promise made to the deity; the second and the third are tapasya, the keeping. While the last Sawan Monday represents samarpan, the handing over.

Mistakes To Avoid On Last Sawan Somwar While worshipping Lord Shiva on the Last Sawan Somwar devotees should keep few things in mind: Avoid pouring water from a great height on the Shivling.

Offering Milk and leaving without cleaning the Shivling with water

Never offer broken belpatra to Lord Shiva

Never offer tulsi and ketaki flowers

Never stand between Shivling and Nandi

Leaving puja materials, plastic and flowers in the temple.

While worshipping Lord Shiva on the Last Sawan Somwar devotees should never pour water from a great height on Shivling (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: 7 Powerful Mantras To Chant For Love And Marriage The last sawan somwar vrat should be observed with more care. The vrat is not judged by how many Mondays you fasted; it is judged by how you finished. The intent matters a lot.