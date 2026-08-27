According to Vedic numerology, every colour carries a distinct energy which is directly connected to one of the nine planets. When you use lucky colours associated with your ruling planet in your work or daily tasks, they seem to make it easier. You can clearly think and make wise decisions.

Astrology does not guarantee that you will find an overnight change in your life with your lucky colour, but using these colours based on your birth date can calm your planet and make you more spiritually aligned with yourself. Let’s take a look at the lucky colours based on birth date. Lucky Colour For Birth Number 1 People born on the 1st,10th, 19th, or 28th of any month have birth number (mulank) 1. These individuals are ruled by the Sun and are believed to be ambitious, confident, independent, and determined to create their own path.

So, the lucky colours for these individuals are orange, gold and light red, as they are believed to boost their confidence and sharpen their decision-making skills. The lucky colours for these individuals are orange, gold and light red (Image: Pexels) Lucky Colour For Birth Number 2 People born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th or 29th of any month have birth number (Mulank) 2. These individuals are ruled by the Moon, and are believed to be thoughtful, cooperative, and emotionally intelligent.

White, Silver, and Cream are lucky for these individuals as these colours are believed to calm their mind and balance their emotions. Lucky Colour For Birth Number 3 People born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st, or 30th of any month have birth number (Mulank) 3. These individuals are ruled by Jupiter and are believed to be creative, expressive, optimistic, and excellent communicators.

Yellow and Saffron are considered lucky for them as they are believed to support their communication skills and also help in enhancing their creativity. Lucky Colour For Birth Number 4 People born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd or 31st of any month have their birth number (Mulank) 4. These individuals are ruled by Rahu, and are believed to be practical, disciplined, and dependable. Forest Green is believed to be lucky for these individuals as it helps them balance their emotions and also supports their long-term goals. ALSO READ: From Mulank 1 To 9: Know The Best Career Options For Your Birth Number According To Numerology Lucky Colour For Birth Number 5 People born on the 5th, 14th, or 23rd of any month have their birth number (Mulank) 5. These individuals are ruled by Mercury and are believed to be adventurous, energetic, and adaptable in nature.

Green and Light Blue colours are considered lucky for them as they are believed to support their creativity and help them in making wise decisions. Lucky Colour For Birth Number 6 People born on the 6th, 15th, or 24th of any month have their birth number (Mulank) 6. These individuals are ruled by Venus and are believed to be responsible, compassionate, nurturing and artistic in nature.

Pink and Pastel Blue are lucky colours for Mulank 6 because they are believed to strengthen relationships and help in attracting love. Lucky Colour For Birth Number 7 People born on the 7th, 16th, or 25th of any month have birth number (Mulank) 7. These natives are ruled by Ketu and are believed to be analytical, introspective, intellectual and deep thinkers. Smoky Brown and off-white colours are believed to be lucky for them, as these colours help connect with their spiritual self and also help in meditation and concentration. These colours help connect with their spiritual self and also help in meditation and concentration (Image: Pexels) Lucky Colour For Birth Number 8 People born on the 8th, 17th, or 26th of any month have their birth number (Mulank) 8. These individuals are ruled by Saturn and are believed to be ambitious, strategic, authoritative and highly focused.

Dark Blue and Black are lucky colours for these individuals, helping them attract stability and support their long-term commitments. Lucky Colour For Birth Number 9 People born on the 9th, 18th, or 27th of any month have their birth number (Mulank) 9. These individuals are ruled by Mars and are believed to be compassionate, generous, idealistic and wise. Red and Maroon are the lucky colours for Mulank 9 people as they boost their confidence and help them attain their goals. ALSO READ: 5 Lucky Numbers To Attract Wealth And Prosperity According To Numerology What is your lucky colour based on your birth number? FAQs 1. How do colours affect an individual's life? According to Vedic numerology, every colour carries a distinct energy which is directly connected to one of the nine planets. When you use lucky colours associated with your ruling planet in your work or daily tasks, they seem to make it easier.

2. Which colour is lucky for birth number 6? Pink and Pastel Blue are lucky colours for Mulank 6 because they are believed to strengthen relationships and help in attracting love.