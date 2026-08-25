In Hindu tradition, each day is associated with different planets, gods, and energy. Many times, people unknowingly do things that can have a negative impact on their work, day or mood. These beliefs are based on regional traditions and are not scientifically proven.

Let's understand in detail which activities or things one should avoid doing on each day to avoid bringing bad luck. Days What To Avoid Monday Wearing black clothes and donating white items or milk Tuesday Rash driving, cutting nails or hair Wednesday Wearing black clothes, multitasking and insulting transgender people Thursday Washing or cutting hair Friday Making emotional decisions or rushing into relationships Saturday Oil, wood, coal, salt, or iron should not be purchased Sunday Wearing blue or black clothes and watering the tulsi plant Monday: Avoid Taking Important Decisions According to astrology, Monday is ruled by the Moon and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. On this day, an individual should avoid wearing black clothes and donating white items or milk. As the day is ruled by the Moon, which governs intuition, emotion and feelings, an individual should avoid taking any important decisions because the result may not be satisfactory. Instead, the day is best for self-care and for decisions that require empathy.

Tuesday: Avoid Conflicts Tuesday is ruled by Mars, which is associated with aggression, action and courage. The day is also dedicated to Lord Hanuman. Therefore, rash driving, cutting nails or hair should be avoided on this day. It is also advised that people refrain from getting into arguments or legal disputes on this day. Instead, use the day's energy for something productive. Cutting nails or hair should be avoided on Tuesday (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: 35+ Modern & Unique South Indian Baby Boy Names Inspired By Lord Ayyappa Wednesday: Avoid Multitasking Wednesday is ruled by Mercury, which governs communication and intellect. This day is also dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Thus, the combined energy guides people not to indulge in multitasking, as it can lead to mistakes. Also, it is advised to avoid wearing black clothes, rushing to make multiple decisions at the same time, and insulting transgender people, as it is believed to bring bad luck. Thursday: Avoid Overburdening Yourself Thursday is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and is also governed by Jupiter. This planet is associated with expansion, growth and wisdom. The day is highly auspicious for doing spiritual work. However, avoid washing or cutting hair as it is believed to bring bad luck. Due to Jupiter's expansion and higher learning, one should also avoid taking on too much work at their workplace or in finances. Also, do not make any personal promises that they cannot keep.

Friday: Avoid Taking Decisions Based On Emotions Friday is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, according to Vedic astrology. Donating gold, silver, money, and rice should be avoided on this day, as these are associated with prosperity. Friday is also ruled by Venus, the planet that represents beauty, luxury, romance and material comforts. Everyone should also avoid making emotional decisions or rushing into relationships on this day. Saturday: Avoid Being Too Lazy Saturday is dedicated to Lord Shani and the planet Saturn. This day is associated with karma, hard work and discipline. On this day, oil, wood, coal, salt, or iron should not be purchased, as it is believed to bring bad luck.

A person should also avoid being too lazy. Instead, use the day's energy for planning and organising tasks that require attention. Saturday is dedicated to Lord Shani and the planet Saturn (Image: Pexels) Sunday: Avoid Watering Tulsi According to astrology, Sunday is ruled by the Sun God and is considered highly auspicious for performing worship. However, one should avoid certain things on this day, like selling copper items. Avoid wearing blue or black clothes and watering the tulsi plant, as it is believed to bring bad luck. Instead, use the Sun's energy for self-care, relaxation, and spending time with loved ones. ALSO READ: Rudraksha Broke Suddenly? Know What It Means According To Hindu Beliefs By avoiding these few things, one can attract good luck, prosperity and harmony in relationships. FAQs 1. What should be avoided on Thurday? Avoid washing or cutting hair as it is believed to bring bad luck. Due to Jupiter's expansion and higher learning, one should also avoid taking on too much work at their workplace or in finances. 2. Are these 'avoidances' backed by any scientific research? No, these Hindu traditions are solely based on religious beleifs and not scientifically proven.

