Everyone fears something or the other. Some may fear losing their people, some fear being alone, and some fear losing their position. According to numerology, your birth number (mulank) can offer insights into your personality traits, emotional patterns and even your hidden fears.

People born on the 1st,10th, 19th or 28th of any month have birth number (mulank) 1. These individuals are ruled by the Sun and are believed to be ambitious, confident, independent, and determined to create their own path.

The biggest fear for them is failing at their job or being controlled. These individuals value their freedom and do not like it when someone crosses their boundaries and tries to control them.

Mulank 2

People born on the 2nd,11th, 20th or 29th of any month have birth number (Mulank) 2. These individuals are ruled by the Moon and are believed to be thoughtful, cooperative, and emotionally intelligent.

The biggest fear of these individuals is being rejected. These people are overly emotional, so when their loved ones don't pay attention to them and start slowly distancing themselves, they feel hurt, and their abandonment issues rise.

Mulank 3

People born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st, or 30th of any month have birth number (Mulank) 3. These individuals are ruled by Jupiter and are believed to be creative, expressive, optimistic, and excellent communicators.

The biggest fear of Mulank 3 individuals is being ignored. They do not like it when their efforts or achievements are not appreciated and acknowledged.

Mulank 4

People born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd or 31st of any month have birth number (Mulank) 4. These individuals are ruled by Rahu and are believed to be practical, disciplined, and dependable.

Mulank 4 fears uncertainty. They do not know how to handle sudden changes. They love being in control.

Mulank 4 fears uncertainty (Image: Pexels)

ALSO READ: From Mulank 1 To 9: Know The Best Career Options For Your Birth Number According To Numerology

Mulank 5

People born on the 5th, 14th, or 23rd of any month have their birth number (Mulank) 5. These individuals are ruled by Mercury and are believed to be adventurous, energetic, and adaptable.

The biggest fear for Mulank 5 individuals is losing everything that they built. Sudden loss or unexpected changes they can’t handle. To prevent losing everything, they often try to hold things tightly.

Mulank 6

People born on the 6th, 15th, or 24th of any month have their birth number (Mulank) 6. These individuals are ruled by Venus and are believed to be responsible, compassionate, nurturing and artistic in nature.

The biggest fear for Mulank 6 is not being enough for their loved ones. They worry too much about their loved ones and often try to mould themselves as per their preference.

Mulank 7

People born on the 7th, 16th, or 25th of any month have their birth number (Mulank) 7. These natives are ruled by Ketu and are believed to be analytical, introspective, intellectual and deep thinkers.

Mulank 7 natives fear betrayal. These individuals can share a lot with others, but somewhere they will still hide something or the other. They feel that if they fully open up, the person will use them and their imperfections against them.