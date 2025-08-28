Paryushan 2025 or Das Lakshan Parv 2025 is a significant Jain event and lasts for eight days during the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapad. During this time, Jains focus more on spiritual activities, like fasting and meditation to strengthen their faith. Individuals focus on the five main vows of Jainism. For the members of the Jain community, Paryushan or Das Lakshan is a time for personal growth. The event ends with Samvatsari or Uttam Kshama, a day for forgiveness, when Jains try to put aside old issues and seek forgiveness by saying Micchami Dukkadam. This year, Paryushan or Das Lakshan Parva for Digambar Jains begins on 28th August 2025.

Check out all the significant details about the start and end date, significance and rituals for this sacred period below: Paryushan 2025: Das Lakshan Parva Start And End Date This year, Das Lakshan Parva or Payrushan 2025 start date for Digambar Jains falls on 28th August 2025, Thursday. This 10-day period ends on 6th September 2025, Saturday. Paryushan 2025: Das Lakshan Parva Significance During Paryushan festival, Jains work to live by the three guiding principles of Jainism: correct understanding, correct belief and correct behaviour. Their goal is to practice non-violence, honesty, not stealing, sexual purity and detachment. Jains know it's hard to always live up to these rules, so they make a special attempt during Paryushana. This festival occurs at the same time as Chaturmas, a four-month period when the Jain monks and nuns stay at one location. This allows them to be available to give advice and teach. Paryushan offers a wonderful opportunity for those seeking spiritual growth to meet with monks and learn more about Jain teachings.

The Digambar Jain community celebrate the Das Lakshan Parv during the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month, reflecting upon the teachings of the revered Jain Tirthankaras. (Image Source: The Daily Jagran) Paryushan 2025: Das Lakshan Parva Rituals Fasting is a key aspect during the Paryushan festival. Some Jains fast the whole day, while others only do so on the first and last days. When fasting, they eat before sunset, drink boiled water and stay away from green leafy vegetables. They spend their time on spiritual stuff like reading Jain books, meditating and praying. People listen to music and pravachan by Jain monks.

Members of the Jain community also visit Jain monasteries and participate enthusiastically in festivals. They go to religious discussions where they talk about the greatness of Lord Mahavir and other Tirthankars. They listen closely as spiritual leaders read from the Kalpasutra, which is the most sacred Jain text. The teachings of Lord Mahavir and other Tirthankars are explained in the Kalpasutra, and the meaning of the scriptures is discussed with the other members of the community.