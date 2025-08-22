Payrushan Parv 2025 is a highly significant festival in Jainism, which is celebrated each year in the month of Bhadrapada. This sacred festival is celebrated for 8 days for the Shwetambar sect of Jainism and for 10 days for the Digambar sect. For Digambar Jains, the Paryushan festival is known as Das Lakshan Parva. During this period, members of the Jain community reflect on their actions and focus on spiritual growth. The Paryushan festival allows devotees to reconnect with the core beliefs of Jainism, practising self-control, and develop compassion and forgiveness. The Paryushan Parv for Shwetambar Jains began on 21st August 2025.

Check out all the significant information regarding the start and end date, significance and rituals of this Jain festival below:

Paryushan Parv 2025: Start And End Date

For Shwetambar Jains, Paryushan Parv began on August 21, 2025 and ends on 28th August 2025. Additionally, the Shwetambar Jains will celebrate Kshamavani Parva on the 28th August respectively.

Paryushan Parv 2025: Significance

Since the existence of Lord Mahavir, the Paryushana festival has been a highly significant event for the members of the Jain community. During the monsoon season, the Jain monks and nuns stayed at one place to focus on simplicity and study. As per the beliefs of Jainism, this period allows them to think about their actions and ask for forgiveness for any harm they may have caused to others, whether on purpose or unintentionally through their words, actions or thoughts.