Rishi Panchami 2025 is a significant festival that takes place on the fifth day of the bright half of the Bhadrapada month. On this sacred occasion, devotees show respect for India's ancient and wise sages. It is celebrated right after Ganesh Chaturthi. On this day, people express gratitude for the Sapta Rishi, who were seven wise sages. They are Kashyap, Atri, Bhardwaj, Vishwamitra, Gautam Maharishi, Jamadagni, and Vashishtha. These sages gave people the Vedas and other holy writings. This sacred festival holds a special significance for women. They fast and do certain rituals. This year, Rishi Panchami falls on 28th August 2025.

Check out all the significant details regarding the date, time, significance and rituals of Rishi Panchami below: Rishi Panchami 2025: Date And Time Rishi Panchami 2025 date is 28th August 2025, Thursday. Panchami Tithi Begins at 3:44 PM on 27th August 2025 and ends at 05:56 PM on 28th August 2025. Rishi Panchami 2025: Shubh Muhurat Rishi Panchami 2025 shubh muhurat to perform puja is from 11:09 AM to 01:37 PM on 28th August 2025. Rishi Panchami 2025: Significance Rishi Panchami is a day to honour the sages who shaped the spiritual and moral base of Hindu society. Through their lessons and the Vedic hymns, these sages gave us a moral guide that still inspires people today. This day calls on followers to think about wisdom, patience, and doing what's right. It reminds them to live by spiritual and honest principles. Women see the fast on Rishi Panchami as meaningful. It represents purification, especially for any unwitting errors made during menstruation, when some customs are limited.

The festival tells deep stories exploring forgiveness, purity and why it is essential to respect holy traditions. One popular story involves a Brahmin woman from old Vidarbha. She unknowingly violated religious laws in a previous life by performing household chores during her menstruation, a time when custom dictates that women should not perform household or ceremonial tasks. Due to the karmic consequences of this error, she and her family suffered greatly in her subsequent life due to a painful worm infestation.

Rishi Panchami is a sacred day honouring the Sapta Rishis. (Image Source: Freepik) Her parents were concerned about her pain, and they sought advice from a wise man. The sage said her suffering stemmed from a past transgression known as Rajaswala Dosha. To remedy this, the rishi advised her to observe Rishi Panchami with faith. Determined to correct the situation, she fasted, performed the rites for the Sapta Rishi, and prayed earnestly. Through her devotion and commitment, she recovered, showing that faith can bring healing.

Rishi Panchami 2025: Rituals People get up early to take a cleansing bath as part of the Rishi Panchami rituals. Making a mandala, a sacred square pattern drawn in a spotless area of the house is a crucial part of the day. On the mandala, statues or images of the seven sages, Kashyap, Atri, Bhardwaj, Vishwamitra, Gautam Maharishi, Jamadagni, and Vashishtha are placed for worship.

With heartfelt devotion, devotees perform the rituals, bathing the idols in pure water and panchamrit, a holy mix of milk, curd, honey, sugar and ghee. This sacred act symbolises purification, humility and a sincere offering to the sages. After the bathing, they dress the idols with flower garlands and sacred threads. Additionally, lamps and incense sticks are lit.

Women who observe the Rishi Panchami fast stick to a simple, disciplined diet. They avoid grains, eating root vegetables, fruits and foods that are easy to digest instead. In Maharashtra, a dish called Rishi Panchami Bhaaji is usually made. It includes different seasonal vegetables and tubers cooked without spices. This dish represents the simple lives of the rishis and their close relationship with nature. By eating these kinds of meals, people show respect for the sages' values of living simply, staying balanced and being spiritually aware.