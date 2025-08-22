Saturday Affirmations: As the weekend approaches, everyone gets excited! And why not, the weekend is a time to relax and unwind afterall. It is also a time to calm our chaotic minds and give ourselves the much-needed time to recharge for facing a new week again. After Fridays, what gives us more excitement is Saturdays, which again reminds us there is still a day left to relax before the hustle of next week begins. However, do you know that Saturdays can also be used to manifest your deepest wishes? Well, you can do it by repeating some powerful Saturday affirmations!

Yes, you heard it right, Saturday affirmations or sayings for money and success can assist you in sending your vibrations to the universe that can help you materialise your dreams. If you have been wanting to attract more money or wish to climb the ladder of success, all you have to do is trust yourself and repeat some positive Saturday affirmations that can guide you to start your new week with more energy and passion. Repeating these positive affirmations can help change your mindset and make you more focused towards your desired goal.

We have curated a list of 50+ positive affirmations that you can repeat on Saturdays to receive blessings of abundance, financial luck and success from the universe. Repeat these affirmations as many times as you can with utmost faith, and pray for all the lucky things to come your way!

Saturday Affirmations: 50+ Positive Sayings To Attract Money And Success

1. "I welcome abundance and prosperity into my life this Saturday."

2. "Today, Saturday, is a new opportunity to grow my wealth."

3. "I trust that my financial dreams will manifest this Saturday."

4. "I am worthy of financial freedom, and it starts today."

5. "Saturday vibes are high, and my wealth is rising."

6. "I attract financial opportunities with ease and gratitude."

7. "My bank account is growing, and I am thriving."

8. "I release all financial worries and invite abundance."

9. "Saturday is a day for new beginnings and financial growth."

10. "I am confident in my ability to create wealth."

11. "This Saturday, I take action towards my financial goals."

12. "I am surrounded by abundance and positivity."

13. "My wealth is a reflection of my hard work and dedication."

14. "I trust that Saturday will bring me new financial opportunities."

15. "I am grateful for the wealth I have and the wealth that's coming."

16. "I am successful in all areas of my life, including finances."

17. "Abundance flows effortlessly into my life."

18. "I am a magnet for financial success and prosperity."

19. "My Saturday affirmations attract wealth and positivity."

20. "I am worthy of achieving my financial goals."

21. "Saturday is a day to reflect on my progress and plan for success."

22. "I am open to receiving financial blessings."

23. "My financial future is bright and secure."

24. "I trust in my ability to manage my finances wisely."

25. "Saturday vibes are positive, and my wealth is growing."

ALSO READ: Is Number 8 Related To Infinite Luck? Know How To Use This Digit For Manifestation

Positive Saturday Affirmations For Success And Money. (Image Source: Freepik)

26. "I am financially free and living my dream life."

27. "I attract abundance with my positive energy."

28. "My Saturday routine sets me up for financial success."

29. "I am confident in my financial decisions."

30. "Wealth and prosperity follow me wherever I go."

31. "I am grateful for the opportunities Saturday brings."

32. "My financial goals are within reach."

33. "I trust that my hard work will pay off."

34. "Saturday is a day for financial growth and abundance."

35. "I am worthy of financial success and happiness."

36. "I release all financial stress and invite calmness."

37. "My wealth grows exponentially every Saturday."

38. "I am a successful and financially stable individual."

39. "Saturday affirmations bring me financial clarity."

40. "I am open to new financial opportunities and growth."

41. "My financial future is secure and prosperous."

42. "I attract wealth with my positive mindset."

43. "Saturday is a day to celebrate my financial wins."

44. "I trust in my ability to create financial abundance."

45. "My Saturday affirmations attract financial success."

Positive Affirmations For Saturday. (Image Source: Freepik)

46. "I am financially independent and confident."

47. "Abundance and wealth flow into my life effortlessly."

48. "I am grateful for the financial blessings in my life."

49. "Saturday is a day for financial reflection and growth."

50. "I am worthy of financial freedom and prosperity."

ALSO READ: Angel Number 1234: Meaning And Benefits For Money, Career, Love And Manifestation

51. "My Saturday affirmations bring me financial peace and stability."

52. "I trust that Saturday will bring me financial abundance and success."