Skanda Sashti October 2025: The sacred day of Skanda Sashti is a special occasion to worship Lord Kartikeya, the radiant son of Lord Shiva. This sacred fast or vratam is observed every month during the sixth day of Shukla Paksha. Worshipping and fasting on this day alleviates life's problems and bestows health. This day is a time for happiness and success, promoting harmony in families and households.

Check all the important information concerning the date, time, meaning, and rituals of Skanda Sashti this year below: Skanda Sashti October 2025: Date And Time Skanda Sashti Vrat in October will be observed on 27th October 2025 according to the Hindu Panchang. Sashti Tithi Begins at 06:04 AM, 27th October 2025 and Sashti Tithi Ends at 07:59 AM, 28th October 2025.

Skanda Sashti October 2025: Significance Skanda Shashthi fast is a sacred occasion to seek the blessings of Lord Kartikeya. This fast helps alleviate life's problems and brings happiness, peace, and prosperity. Worshipping Lord Kartikeya enhances wisdom, knowledge, and strength. Fasting cleanses one of all sins and leads to salvation. Practising celibacy and giving charity is considered highly auspicious on this day. The effects of this fast bring positivity and success to life. On this day, it is good to practice celibacy, give to charity, and listen to stories about Lord Kartikeya. People should avoid lying, eating meat, or drinking alcohol.

Skanda Sashti is devoted to the worship of Lord Skanda, the brother of Lord Ganesha. Skanda Sashti October 2025: Rituals On Skanda Shashthi, devotees worship Lord Kartikeya. After bathing in the morning and wearing clean clothes, his idol or picture is installed in the temple. Aarti is performed after offering fruits, flowers, and sweets. The fast is broken in the evening. Observing celibacy and giving charity on this day is considered highly auspicious. Worshipping Lord Skanda brings blessings from the Lord and leads to a happy life.

