Surya Grahan 2026: The second and final solar eclipse of 2026 is taking place on August 12. A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth and completely blocks the Sun’s rays from reaching certain parts of the Earth. This total eclipse will be visible across regions such as Greenland, Iceland, Portugal, and northern Russia, while several other regions will witness a partial solar eclipse. However, this Surya Grahan will not be visible from India.

For many Hindus, the solar eclipse holds immense spiritual and astrological significance. According to traditional beliefs, the time of an eclipse is considered the best time for meditation and spiritual practices. Let's explore the exact timing and duration of the solar eclipse, know whether Sutak Kaal will be observed in India, which zodiac signs will be most affected, and what one should do during this period.

Solar Eclipse 2026: Date, Time And Duration The second and final solar eclipse of 2026 is taking place on August 12, 2026. According to Indian Standard Time, the solar eclipse will occur from 9:04 pm to 1:28 am. The eclipse will be at its peak at 11:16 pm.

The entire eclipse will last for about 4 hours and 23 minutes, from the beginning of the partial eclipse phase to the end of the final phase worldwide. The period when the Sun will be completely covered by the Moon, known as totality, will last for around 2 minutes and 18 seconds. The second and final solar eclipse of 2026 is taking place on August 12, 2026 (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: 50+ Powerful Shiva Mantras To Chant On Sawan Shivratri For Peace And Prosperity Will Sutak Kaal Be Observed In India? Since the solar eclipse will occur at night in India and will not be visible, Sutak Kaal will not be applicable. Therefore, devotees in India need not follow restrictions related to it, such as avoiding eating certain foods or keeping the temple doors closed during this period.

Which Zodiac Signs Will Be Affected By Solar Eclipse? According to Vedic astrology, an unfavourable Grahan yog is believed to form during this solar eclipse, which may influence all 12 zodiac signs. Grahan Yoga is basically formed when the Sun or Moon comes in conjunction with Rahu or Ketu.

According to astrological beliefs, when this yog is formed, confusion, emotional unrest, financial instability, and challenges are considered to be happening in an individual's life. Although the eclipse will have a significant impact on all zodiac signs, Leo, Aquarius, Scorpio, and Aries are believed to be the most influenced. Individuals of these zodiac signs should remain cautious in matters of speech, career, and investments. What To Do During a Solar Eclipse? According to traditional spiritual practices, here are a few things one can do during the solar eclipse: During the period of eclipse, chanting the Mahamritunjaya mantra or Surya mantra is considered auspicious.

Practicing meditation, silence, and self-reflection is also encouraged.

As the Solar eclipse coincides with the Hariyali Amavasya, donating food, clothes, sesame seeds, and money to the needy is considered auspicious. Practicing meditation, silence, and self-reflection is encouraged during solor eclipse (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: Hariyali Amavasya 2026: August 11 or 12? Know The Correct date, Timings And Puja Vidhi On August 12, the second and final solar eclipse of 2026 will take place. Although it is not visible from India, it is still advised to avoid negative thoughts, unnecessary arguments, and impulsive decisions during the eclipse period.

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