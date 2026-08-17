In Hinduism, the Sun (Surya) is not just a planet but a powerful source of life, energy, and consciousness. Offering water to it is believed to connect the individual with cosmic energy, improve mental clarity, and balance planetary influences in the horoscope.

The ritual of offering water to the Sun has been practised from ancient times. This ritual is called 'Surya Arghya', which holds immense spiritual significance in Vedic astrology and Sanatan traditions.

Here's why you should offer water to the Sun every morning:

Let's understand in detail why offering water to the Sun every morning holds so much importance in Vedic astrology.

Offering water to the Sun is believed to balance its energy in the individual’s birth chart (Image: Pexels)

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Spiritual Significance Of Offering Water To The Sun

According to Vedic astrology, offering water to the Sun holds immense spiritual significance. Here's how:

1. Spiritual Enlightenment

Offering water to the Sun provides clarity and is also believed to purify the mind.

2. Express Gratitude

The Sun is the powerful source of life, energy, and consciousness on Earth. By offering water, an individual expresses appreciation to the Sun for sustaining life on the planet.

3. Divine Energy Connection

By offering water to the Sun, an individual is believed to strengthen their relationship with the deity and is blessed with good health and prosperity.

4. Helps To Align Chakras

Offering water to the sun is believed to align the chakras. There are seven chakras in the human body. When they are aligned, they promote good health and increase concentration.

5. Impact On Career, Success And Leadership

The Sun is believed to rule authority, leadership, and professional success. Offering water to the Sun in the morning can help individuals achieve growth in these areas.

Correct Method To Offer Water To The Sun

While offering water to the Sun, it is advised to keep a few things in mind, such as: