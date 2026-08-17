The ritual of offering water to the Sun has been practised from ancient times. This ritual is called 'Surya Arghya', which holds immense spiritual significance in Vedic astrology and Sanatan traditions.
In Hinduism, the Sun (Surya) is not just a planet but a powerful source of life, energy, and consciousness. Offering water to it is believed to connect the individual with cosmic energy, improve mental clarity, and balance planetary influences in the horoscope.
Let's understand in detail why offering water to the Sun every morning holds so much importance in Vedic astrology.
Astrological Benefits Of Offering Water To The Sun
Here's why you should offer water to the Sun every morning:
- Offering water to the Sun is believed to balance its energy in the individual’s birth chart (Kundali). If the Sun is weak or afflicted, it causes issues with confidence, authority, career growth, and relationships with father figures. So, to reduce its malefic effects, offering water to the Sun every morning is a powerful remedy.
- According to Vedic astrology, the Sun deity is believed to be the ruler of all planets. So, by worshipping and offering him water regularly is believed to please all the planets.
Offering water to the Sun is believed to balance its energy in the individual’s birth chart (Image: Pexels)
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Spiritual Significance Of Offering Water To The Sun
According to Vedic astrology, offering water to the Sun holds immense spiritual significance. Here's how:
1. Spiritual Enlightenment
Offering water to the Sun provides clarity and is also believed to purify the mind.
2. Express Gratitude
The Sun is the powerful source of life, energy, and consciousness on Earth. By offering water, an individual expresses appreciation to the Sun for sustaining life on the planet.
3. Divine Energy Connection
By offering water to the Sun, an individual is believed to strengthen their relationship with the deity and is blessed with good health and prosperity.
4. Helps To Align Chakras
Offering water to the sun is believed to align the chakras. There are seven chakras in the human body. When they are aligned, they promote good health and increase concentration.
5. Impact On Career, Success And Leadership
The Sun is believed to rule authority, leadership, and professional success. Offering water to the Sun in the morning can help individuals achieve growth in these areas.
Correct Method To Offer Water To The Sun
While offering water to the Sun, it is advised to keep a few things in mind, such as:
- Offering water to the Sun should be done early in the morning, preferably at sunrise.
- The offering should always be made from a copper vessel. While offering water to the Sun, keep a flower or rice in it.
- The offering should be made while facing east.
- While offering, chanting a simple Surya mantra is recommended.
- Make sure the water being offered does not fall on the feet, as it is considered inauspicious.
Offering water to the Sun should be done early in the morning, preferably at sunrise (Image: Pexels)
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Offering water to the sun is a simple but powerful remedy that can be performed daily. By practising this ritual daily, one can easily balance their planetary energies and improve health and confidence.