According to Vastu Shastra, there are certain things you should completely avoid keeping in your bedroom as they are believed to bring negative energy and disturb the harmony of your comforting space. As per Vastu, every object or element that surrounds us carries a specific vibration and energy. If they are not placed in the right direction or kept in the right place, then they can affect our well-being and can cause conflicts in relationships.

Here are the 5 things that you should never keep in your bedroom to ensure a positive flow of energy, enhance sleep quality, and attract good luck and prosperity. 1. Electronic Devices Placing electronic items such as TVs, laptops, and smartphones in the bedroom is a very common practice. However, according to Vastu Shastra, such items should not be kept in the bedroom as they emit electromagnetic waves that can disrupt the natural flow of energy and hinder your sleep quality. So, place these electronic gadgets outside the bedroom or in the southeast corner of the room to avoid negative radiation.

Placing electronic items such as TVs, laptops, and smartphones should be avoided (Image: Pexels) 2. Work-Related Items According to Vastu, keeping work-related items like files, documents, or office equipment can hinder your sleep quality and can lead to a restless mind and stress. The bedroom is a place where a person gets relaxed. Keeping such items in the bedroom invites negative energy and breaks the peaceful atmosphere.

3. Mirrors A mirror should not be placed in a bedroom. If you really want to place a mirror in the bedroom, as per Vastu, avoid placing it directly facing the bed or reflecting the bed. It is believed that placing mirrors in this direction brings negative energy and reflects your energy at you, leading to disturbed sleep and arguments in relationships.

4. Unwanted Items Stored In Bed In India, it's a very common practice to store unwanted items under the bed. However, according to Vastu, this should be avoided as it can disturb the positive energy. The presence of shoes, clothes, and work-related papers under the bed is believed to affect sleep patterns, well-being, and can even lead to strained relationships and confusion.

ALSO READ: 5 Unlucky Plants According To Vastu Shastra That Can Invite Poverty, Stagnation And Negativity 5. Artwork Or Pictures Of Deities According to Vastu Shastra, pictures of animals fighting or hunting lions, scenes depicting barren trees without flowers or fruits, and imagery of deceased animals should never be placed on the bedroom walls. These types of pictures are believed to disrupt the positive flow of energy.

Pictures of the deities should also not be placed on bedroom walls as this area is used for enjoying life, such as drinking, sleeping, relaxing and so on. Doing these activities in front of idols is considered disrespectful. Apart from this, exercise equipment, the colour of the bedroom, the type of furniture and the ideal placement of your bed should be done according to Vastu guidelines to bring positive energy and build harmony in the environment. According to Vastu Shastra, pictures of animals fighting or hunting lions should never be placed on the bedroom walls (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: 9 Items You Should Never Gift According To Vastu Shastra By avoiding the items and arrangements mentioned above, you can design a harmonious and serene bedroom that enhances your overall well-being.