Have you ever wondered why certain things are prohibited after sunset? These traditions have been passed down many generations, but the reason behind them is still unknown. According to Vastu Shastra, performing certain activities after sunset is believed to invite negative energy and misfortune into the household.

So, let's discuss the five things that one should avoid doing at home after sunset. 5 Things To Avoid Doing At Home After Sunset According to Vastu Shastra, one should avoid doing these things at home after sunset: 1. Avoid Sweeping Or Mopping The House According to Vastu Shastra, the evening time is associated with the arrival of prosperity and positive energy into the home. Sweeping or mopping the floor after sunset is believed to sweep away the positive energy and can also cause financial instability and negativity in the household.

According to Vastu Shastra, weeping and mopping the floor after sunset is considered inauspicious (Image: Pexels) 2. Avoid Lending Or Borrowing Money Avoid any debit, credit, or lending money after sunset, as it is believed to disturb wealth energy and may create long-term financial instability. 3. Avoid Keeping The House Dark Keeping your house dark after sunset is believed to anger Goddess Lakshmi and invites negative energy and financial instability. Instead, it is recommended to at least switch on a light in one room after sunset or light a diya in the evening to bring positive energy.

4. Avoid Cutting Nails Or Hair According to Vastu Shastra, cutting nails or hair after sunset is prohibited. It is believed that during this time the body energy levels decline and the risk of injury or infection increases. 5. Never Pluck Tulsi Leaves After Sunset According to Vastu Shastra, touching or plucking Tulsi leaves after sunset is considered inauspicious. It may disturb the positive spiritual vibrations of the household. ALSO READ: 5 Best Colours For Doormat That Might Invite Success And Prosperity According To Vastu Shastra Why Is The Time After Sunset Considered Important In Vastu? In Hindu philosophy and Vastu Shastra, the Sun is associated with consciousness and life force. When the Sun sets, the energy of the surroundings changes, affecting the body and mind of an individual. This is why the period after sunset is described in the scriptures as a sensitive time that requires mindful and disciplined conduct.

Certain actions performed after sunset may not only affect inner peace but also negatively affect the positive energy and overall spiritual balance. When the Sun sets, the energy of the surroundings changes, affecting the body and mind of an individual (Image: Pexels) What Should You Do At Home After Sunset As Per Vastu? Here are certain things that you should do after sunset that are considered auspicious: Light a diya in the evening

Perform evening prayers or aarti.

Listen to calming music or sacred bhajans.

Engage in positive and light conversations with family members. ALSO READ: 5 Paintings You Should Never Hang In Your Bedroom According To Vastu Shastra

These are a few things one should avoid doing after sunset. Following these practices helps maintain positivity in the home and brings stability to life. FAQs 1. Can ignoring Vastu tips after sunset genuinely bring negative effects? Yes, according to Vastu Shastra, doing these practices after sunset is believed may invite financial instability, bad luck and disturb the harmony of the house. 2. What are the things that one should do after sunset? Enaging in spiritual activities, lightning diya and having fun and light conversations with the family members are considered auspicious after sunset.