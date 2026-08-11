Among all the Hindu deities, Lord Shiva stands out most because of his unique appearance. Each ornament and object that he carries has a deep spiritual meaning. From the holy Ganga flowing through his hair and the crescent moon tucked beautifully into his matted locks to the Trishul he holds, the Rudraksha he wears, and the snake wrapped around his neck, each element has its own significance.

The snake wrapped around Lord Shiva's neck is believed to be Vasuki, who is the king of Nagas, in Hindu mythology. Vasuki is prominently mentioned in the legends associated with the Samudra Manthan.

But have you wondered why Lord Shiva wears a serpent around his neck and what its spiritual significance is in Hinduism? Let's understand in detail.

According to Hindu scriptures, Vasuki was used as the rope by the gods and demons during the churning of the cosmic ocean. His role is traditionally seen as symbolizing endurance, cosmic cooperation, and the balance of opposing forces.

The snake wrapped around Lord Shiva's neck is believed to be Vasuki (Image: Pexels)

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Why Does Lord Shiva Wear A Snake Around His Neck?

The serpent around Lord Shiva's neck is believed to be Vasuki, the king of the Nagas, and holds immense spiritual significance. Here's how:

1. Symbol of Fearlessness

In the physical world, many people are afraid of snakes due to their venom and silent, unpredictable movements. Lord Shiva wearing Vasuki symbolises how, through awareness and complete self-control, one can overcome this fear.

For Lord Shiva, death, danger, and darkness are not threats but aspects of existence that he understands and transforms.

2. Symbol of Time

The Snake's coiled form around Lord Shiva's neck is also believed to represent time (Kaal). By wearing the snake around his neck, Lord Shiva conveys that he is Mahakaal, the one who is beyond time.

This symbolism teaches individuals that with awareness, they can rise above anxiety about the past and future and learn to fully live in the present moment.

3. The Snake And Kundalini Energy

According to yogic and tantric traditions, the snake symbolizes Kundalini energy. This energy is present at the base of the spine. It is said that when awakened through disciplined practice, awareness, and meditation, Kundalini rises through the chakras, leading to expanded perception and spiritual realisation.