Ganesha Idol Vastu Tips: Lord Ganesha, reverently known as Vighnaharta, is known for taking away problems. According to the principles of Vastu Shastra, placing an idol or photo of Lord Ganesha in the house can invite love, happiness, peace and wealth. Vastu experts also suggest keeping a figurine of Ganpati Bappa at home. However, it is important to consider certain Vastu rules before placing an image or idol of Lord Ganesha at your home.
The Vastu shastra suggests that individuals must not keep more than one image or statue of Ganpati Bappa at home, as it can interfere with the positive energies at home. In accordance with the principles of Vastu, let us know why it is suggested to refrain from keeping too many images or idols of Ganpati Bappa at home below:
Why You Should Not Keep More Than One Photo Or Idol Of Lord Ganesha At Home?
Vastu Shastra suggests that having several figures or images of Lord Ganesha could upset Lord Ganesha's wives, Riddhi and Siddhi, possibly causing bad luck, poverty and discord among family members.
It is additionally believed that a single idol of Lord Ganesha at home promotes balance and good vibes, whereas many idols may throw off the energy and cause bad things to happen.
Best Direction To Keep Lord Ganesha Idol Or Photo At Home
According to the principles of Vastu, it is highly auspicious to place the Lord Ganesha idol in North, West or Northwest, as these directions are thought to be lucky. Additionally, refrain from placing the idol of Lord Ganesha in the South direction. Also, place the idol so that its face or back is toward the main door. This way, positive energy can come in and bring peace to your home.
Where Not To Keep Lord Ganesha Idol Or Photo At Home
Refrain from placing the Ganesha Idol or Photo under the stairs, in the garage, in bedrooms, or in bathrooms because these places are not considered auspicious. Instead, pick a spot that feels peaceful and respectful so the idol or photo of Ganpati Bappa can spread good vibes.
