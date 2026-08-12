Pakistan''s Olympic gold-medallist javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem will skip the Diamond League meet in Lausanne this month to focus on preparing for another international event and the Asian Games in Japan this year.

Arshad''s long-time coach, Salman Butt, said the javelin thrower was presently training in Lahore but would soon leave for South Africa, where he will train for a few weeks under his coach, Terseus Liebenberg, and local trainers.

"He has decided against competing in the Diamond League meet this month as he wants to be ready for the Asian Games," Butt said.

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Arshad didn''t qualify for the top eight in the finals of the recent Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where Sri Lanka''s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage eventually took the top spot with a throw of 89.75 metres, while India''s Neeraj Chopra and Yash Vir Singh took the second and third spots respectively.