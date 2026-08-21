Former India footballer Bhaichung Bhutia has called for a boycott of the upcoming friendly between India and Brazil, arguing that the money being spent on the high-profile match could instead be used to improve football in West Bengal. India are scheduled to face five-time world champions Brazil at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday, October 3. Reports suggest that organising the match could cost around Rs 60-70 crore. ALSO READ: Joe Root Equals Sachin Tendulkar’s Huge Test Record With 68th Half-Century The decision to host Brazil has already sparked debate in Indian football. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) withdrew India from the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup, where they were set to face Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, to prioritise a friendly against Brazil.

Bhutia said the match should be boycotted and argued that the money could be put towards developing athletes and footballers in Bengal. “Boycott that Brazil match. Then I think that’s a big message. Then every organiser, every federation will think twice. If the Bengal government is going to pay or try and raise funds for this match, please raise it for Bengal to have the next few gold medals in the Commonwealth Games,” Bhutia said while speaking to 420 Grams. Why Bhutia wants India to ban friendly game vs Brazil He further suggested that the funds could be used to help Bengal produce more athletes capable of winning medals at major international events. ALSO READ: Indian Tokyo Olympian Banned For 10 Years After Second Doping Offence, Career In Jeopardy “So when you have Rs 30 crore, please invest it in the next four years to have 10 medals in the Commonwealth Games. We are trying to bring the Olympics here. Try and have Olympians from Bengal winning medals there,” Bhutia added. Brazil delegation inspects Salt Lake Stadium Despite the controversy surrounding the match, preparations for Brazil’s visit are already underway. A five-member delegation from the Brazilian Football Confederation visited Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday. The delegation spent more than two hours inspecting the facilities and checking the preparations for what is expected to be one of India’s biggest football games.

Bhutia admitted that the arrival of Brazil would create huge excitement among fans and generate plenty of attention. However, he questioned whether the long-term benefits would justify the reported expenditure. “If the match happens, everybody is excited, fans come in, you know, media, the government, everybody will be happy. But once the match happens, your money is gone and your football is 20 years behind,” Bhutia said. He also raised concerns about the possible impact on Bengal’s football clubs, particularly East Bengal, if a large amount of money is spent on the Brazil game. “East Bengal will struggle because of Brazil. If Rs 50 crore is gone from Bengal, East Bengal will have no investors and no sponsors for the next five years because the money isn’t there in the market and clubs like East Bengal are going to suffer,” Bhutia added.