India have suffered a major setback ahead of the Asian Games, with Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra confirming that he will miss the rest of the 2026 season.

Chopra announced on Saturday that an ankle ligament injury picked up during training has forced him to step away from competition. As a result, he will also miss the Asian Games in Japan.

The injury came at a frustrating time for the star javelin thrower. Chopra had just produced his best throw of the season at the Lausanne Diamond League and was beginning to feel that his form was coming back.

Chopra Suffers Ligament Tear After Lausanne

Chopra said the injury happened shortly after his season-best effort in Lausanne.

"After a period of hard work, I finally felt I was gaining the momentum I had been looking for with a season's best throw in Lausanne.

"Unfortunately, shortly after, I sustained a ligament tear in my ankle during training. After discussions with my doctor and team, we've decided that I will sit out the rest of this season," Chopra said in a post on Instagram.

The 28-year-old admitted that the decision was difficult because he felt he was getting closer to his best.