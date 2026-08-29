India have suffered a major setback ahead of the Asian Games, with Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra confirming that he will miss the rest of the 2026 season.
Chopra announced on Saturday that an ankle ligament injury picked up during training has forced him to step away from competition. As a result, he will also miss the Asian Games in Japan.
The injury came at a frustrating time for the star javelin thrower. Chopra had just produced his best throw of the season at the Lausanne Diamond League and was beginning to feel that his form was coming back.
Chopra Suffers Ligament Tear After Lausanne
Chopra said the injury happened shortly after his season-best effort in Lausanne.
"After a period of hard work, I finally felt I was gaining the momentum I had been looking for with a season's best throw in Lausanne.
August 29, 2026
"Unfortunately, shortly after, I sustained a ligament tear in my ankle during training. After discussions with my doctor and team, we've decided that I will sit out the rest of this season," Chopra said in a post on Instagram.
The 28-year-old admitted that the decision was difficult because he felt he was getting closer to his best.
"It's disappointing, especially because I felt close to finding my rhythm. But as they say, setbacks are a part of the journey," he said.
Neeraj Chopra’s Focus Now on Recovery
With the season now over for him, Chopra's priority is to recover properly and return to competition only when he is ready.
"My focus now is on recovering well and coming back even stronger," he said.
The Indian star also thanked his supporters for standing by him during the difficult period.
"Thank you all for the love and support," Chopra added.
Diamond League Final Also Out
Chopra's injury means he will miss more than just the Asian Games. He had qualified for the Diamond League Final in Brussels, scheduled for September 5, but will now be unable to compete there.
His absence is a huge blow to India's medal hopes at the Asian Games. Chopra was expected to be one of the country's biggest chances for gold in Japan.
A Tough Season for the Olympic Champion
The injury comes after a difficult period for Chopra during the first half of the season. His performance in Lausanne, however, had given him confidence that he was finally finding his rhythm.
Chopra has established himself as one of the leading names in world javelin over the past few years.
He won Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games in 2021 before claiming silver at the Paris Olympics in 2024. In 2023, he made history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win a World Championships gold medal in athletics, taking the top spot in Budapest.
For now, though, Chopra's attention will be on his recovery. India will have to wait for the return of its biggest javelin star.