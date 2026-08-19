In a shocking turn of events, India’s star shuttler Lakshya Sen and youngster Unnati Hooda crashed out of the BWF World Championships 2026 in New Delhi on Wednesday. Both Indian shuttlers had entered the day with confidence after winning their respective opening-round matches on Tuesday, but neither could continue their run in the prestigious tournament. Unnati Hooda was the first to bow out, suffering a fighting three-game defeat against Canada’s Michelle Li in the women’s singles second round. Hooda started strongly and won the opening game, putting herself in a good position to progress to the Round of 16.

ALSO READ: BWF World Championships 2026 Day 2: Lakshya Sen’s Comeback Win, Unnati Hooda’s Victory Highlight India’s Campaign However, the experienced Li responded brilliantly and turned the contest around. She claimed the next two games to complete a comeback victory and end Hooda’s campaign at the World Championships. Hooda had entered the second round after producing a confident performance in her opening match on Tuesday. The youngster's victory had raised hopes of another strong showing on home soil, but Li proved too experienced when it mattered most. Lakshya Sen Suffers Shock Exit The bigger disappointment for the Indian contingent came later in the men’s singles, as Lakshya Sen suffered a shock Round of 32 exit against USA’s Garret Tan. Lakshya won the opening game 21-19 and looked on course to progress, but Tan refused to give up. The American shuttler produced an impressive response to win the second game 21-19 and force a decider. 💔 Lakshya Sen loses in an absolute thriller!



It was one of the most entertaining matches so far but it ends in heartbreak for Lakshya as USA's Garret Tan scripts an epic win. 🇺🇸



What a match! Hard luck, Lakshya.#SmashForIndia #BWFWorldChampionships #NewDelhi2026 pic.twitter.com/Vl2TR2dFVD — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 19, 2026 Tan then made a flying start in the third game, racing to an 11-4 lead. Lakshya, backed by the home crowd in New Delhi, fought his way back into the contest and reduced the deficit before eventually taking a 17-16 lead. But Tan held his nerve during the crucial closing stages. He regained control and won the deciding game 21-17 to complete a stunning comeback victory. The American therefore won the contest 19-21, 21-19, 21-17.

ALSO READ: BWF World Championships 2026 Day 3: When And Where To Watch PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Unnati Hooda In Action; Full Schedule Lakshya had also made a winning start to his World Championships campaign on Tuesday, making his early exit even more disappointing for the home fans. The Indian star was among the major hopes for a deep run in the men’s singles draw, but his campaign has now come to an unexpected end.

For India, the back-to-back exits of Hooda and Lakshya represent a major setback at the BWF World Championships 2026, particularly with both players arriving at Wednesday’s matches after winning their opening encounters.