The BWF World Championships 2026 enters its third day on Wednesday, August 19, with several Indian shuttlers set to take the court at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

The tournament has already produced encouraging results for India, with Lakshya Sen, Unnati Hooda and the Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand combination progressing from their opening matches.

Day 3 will see the competition move further into the knockout stages, with Round of 32 matches taking centre stage.

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Lakshya Sen And PV Sindhu Headline Day 3

Lakshya Sen will be one of the biggest attractions of the day after producing a stunning comeback in his opening match.

The Indian lost the first game 16-21 to Austria's Collins Valentine Filimon but bounced back brilliantly to win the next two games 21-8, 21-4. He will now face USA's Garret Tan in the men's singles Round of 32.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will also begin her Round of 32 campaign. The ninth seed will take on Canada's Wen Zhang and will look to continue her strong start at the World Championships being held on home soil.

Unnati Hooda Faces Tough Michelle Li Test

Young Indian star Unnati Hooda will have a difficult challenge against Canada's 13th seed Michelle Li.

The 18-year-old advanced to the second round after beating Myanmar's Thet Htar Thuzar 22-20, 21-16. Hooda will now face the experienced Li as she looks to continue her impressive debut World Championships campaign.

Satwik-Chirag Return To Action

India's men's doubles stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will also begin their knockout campaign on Day 3.

The fifth seeds received a bye in the opening round and will face Scotland's Alexander Dunn and Adam Pringle in the Round of 32. Their powerful attacking game and experience will make them one of India's major hopes in the doubles draw.