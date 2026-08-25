India's Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand have made a noticeable advance in standings after their stunning campaign that concluded with a bronze medal at the BWF World Championship 2026 in New Delhi. The latest BWF Championship rankings was released recently.

Treesa and Gayatri climbed 12 spots in the rankings, reaching World Number 27 after their outstanding performance in the BWF Championships. This achivement came after a brilliant display in the BWF Championships in New Delhi.

They became the second Indian women’s doubles pair to win a World Championships medal and ending a 15-year wait for India in the event.

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Historic World Championships Run

Treesa and Gayatri defeated three seeded pairs on their way to the semi-finals, including a memorable victory over China’s Jia Yifan and Zhang Shuxian to assure themselves of a medal.

Their run eventually ended in the last four against the top-ranked Chinese combination of Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning.

Although they couldn't make it to the finals, their bronze medal grabbed a lot of attention and praise.

From World No. 39 To 27

The latest rankings provide a clear indication of how much the World Championships performance has changed the duo’s position on the international circuit.

Treesa and Gayatri had gone down to World No. 39 after a break due to injuries. However, their performance in New Delhi earned them crucial ranking points which pushed them up by 12 places to No. 27.

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Momentum Ahead Of The Asian Games

The impressive climb in rankings could give Treesa and Gayatri some much-needed upward momentum in the next phase of the season.

Their bronze medal achievement at the World Championships not only marks the end of a long wait for India but also strengthens their stature of being among the best women's doubles pairs of the country.

Now that they have climbed up to World No. 27 from No. 39, Treesa and Gayatri will look to continue their winning momentum and take on the best badminton pairs of the world once again.