- The Indian star barely faced any trouble as she wrapped up a 21-7, 21-11 victory.
- Ranked ninth in the world, Sindhu immediately established her authority against Noble.
- India’s men’s doubles pair of M.R. Arjun and Hariharan Amsakarunan also advanced to the second round.
PV Sindhu made a confident start to her BWF World Championships 2026 campaign as the former champion comfortably defeated Ireland’s Sophia Noble in straight games at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Monday.
The Indian star barely faced any trouble as she wrapped up a 21-7, 21-11 victory in just 29 minutes.
The five-time World Championships medallist was in complete control from the opening rally, beginning her 10th appearance at the prestigious tournament with an emphatic win over the World Championships debutant.
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PV Sindhu Dominates From The Start
Ranked ninth in the world, Sindhu immediately established her authority against Noble, who is ranked 141st and was making her World Championships debut.
The Indian raced to an 8-0 lead in the opening game and never allowed her opponent to settle. Sindhu maintained her intensity throughout the game and wrapped it up 21-7 without facing any serious resistance.
Noble showed greater confidence in the second game and managed to stay closer to Sindhu. The Irish player was only three points behind at the mid-game interval, raising hopes of a stronger fight in the latter stages.
However, Sindhu quickly shifted gears after the break. The experienced Indian won 10 of the next 13 points to pull away and eventually close out the match 21-11.
Sindhu To Face Wen Yu Zhang Next
Sindhu will now face Canada’s World No. 49 Wen Yu Zhang in the Round of 32. The Indian will be aiming to carry the momentum from her opening-round victory into the next stage of the competition.
Sindhu has already enjoyed considerable success at the World Championships, including winning the gold medal in 2019. She will be looking to make another deep run on home soil this year.
Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Also Advance
Earlier in the day, India’s women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also secured their place in the second round.
The Indian duo defeated Spain’s Paula Lopez and Lucia Rodriguez 21-9, 21-13 in a convincing opening-round victory.
Treesa and Gayatri will next take on the 16th-seeded American pair of Lauren Lam and Allison Quynh Lee in the Round of 32.
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Arjun-Hariharan Progress After Irish Pair Retire
India’s men’s doubles pair of M.R. Arjun and Hariharan Amsakarunan also advanced to the second round.
The 15th seeds were leading Ireland’s Scott Guildea and Paul Reynolds 21-16, 6-4 when the Irish pair withdrew from the match due to an injury.
Arjun and Hariharan will next face the 15th-seeded Korean pair of Kang Min Hyuk and Ki Dong Ju as they continue their campaign at the BWF World Championships 2026.