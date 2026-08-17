PV Sindhu made a confident start to her BWF World Championships 2026 campaign as the former champion comfortably defeated Ireland’s Sophia Noble in straight games at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Monday.

The Indian star barely faced any trouble as she wrapped up a 21-7, 21-11 victory in just 29 minutes.

The five-time World Championships medallist was in complete control from the opening rally, beginning her 10th appearance at the prestigious tournament with an emphatic win over the World Championships debutant.

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PV Sindhu Dominates From The Start

Ranked ninth in the world, Sindhu immediately established her authority against Noble, who is ranked 141st and was making her World Championships debut.

The Indian raced to an 8-0 lead in the opening game and never allowed her opponent to settle. Sindhu maintained her intensity throughout the game and wrapped it up 21-7 without facing any serious resistance.

Noble showed greater confidence in the second game and managed to stay closer to Sindhu. The Irish player was only three points behind at the mid-game interval, raising hopes of a stronger fight in the latter stages.

However, Sindhu quickly shifted gears after the break. The experienced Indian won 10 of the next 13 points to pull away and eventually close out the match 21-11.

Sindhu To Face Wen Yu Zhang Next

Sindhu will now face Canada’s World No. 49 Wen Yu Zhang in the Round of 32. The Indian will be aiming to carry the momentum from her opening-round victory into the next stage of the competition.