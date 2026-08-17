It is time for the badminton stars to be in action and showcase their talent as the BWF World Championships 2026 kickstarts today. This time, the prestigious event is hosted by India at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi.

Indian star shuttlers like PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty and several others will be looking to make the most of the home conditions and challenge for glory. With the tournament bringing together the best badminton players from across the world, Indian fans will have plenty to look forward to. Let’s take a detailed look at the Day 1 schedule and timings to see your favourite stars ply their trade. ALSO READ: 'I Think Physically And Mentally It's Good But...': PV Sindhu Eyes Another Title Ahead of BWF World Championships 2026 When And Where To Watch PV Sindhu Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will be one of the biggest attractions on the opening day of the BWF World Championships 2026. The Indian star will begin her campaign against Ireland’s Sophia Noble in the women’s singles event.

Sindhu, who is seeded ninth for the tournament, will be eager to start her campaign on a strong note in front of the home crowd. Her first-round clash is scheduled for 5:20 PM IST. Indian fans will be hoping to see the former world champion make a deep run in the tournament as she looks to add another major title to her impressive career. BWF World Championship Live Streaming Live Streaming: Available online via the JioHotstar app and website. TV Telecast: Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1, and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Alternative/Geoblocked Notes: Official BWF YouTube streams (BWF TV) may be geo-restricted in India due to local broadcasting rights Ayush Shetty In Action Young Indian shuttler Ayush Shetty will face one of the toughest possible challenges in the opening round. The Indian will take on top seed and reigning Asian Games champion Shi Yuqi of China in the men's singles event.

ALSO READ: BWF World Championships 2026: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Among India’s Top Players To Watch Out For The clash is scheduled for 6:10 PM IST and could prove to be one of the most closely watched matches involving an Indian player on Day 1. Shetty will have the backing of the home crowd but will need to produce his best badminton against the highly experienced Chinese star. India's Day 1 Full Schedule & Order of Play India will have several players and pairs in action on the opening day of the BWF World Championships 2026. Match Time (IST) Discipline Fixture 12:20 PM Men's Doubles Hariharan Amsakarunan / M.R. Arjun vs Scott Guildea / Paul Reynolds (IRL) 4:30 PM Women's Doubles Treesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand vs Paula Lopez / Lucia Rodriguez (ESP) 5:20 PM Women's Singles PV Sindhu (9) vs Sophia Noble (IRL) 6:10 PM Men's Singles Ayush Shetty vs Shi Yuqi (1) (CHN) 7:00 PM Women's Doubles Kavipriya Selvam / Simran Singhi vs Nikol Carulla / Carmen Maria Jimenez (ESP) BWF World Championships 2026: India Eyes Home Glory The BWF World Championships returning to India after a long gap makes the 2026 edition particularly special for Indian badminton fans. With several of the country's leading shuttlers competing on home soil, expectations will be high throughout the tournament. Day 1 promises plenty of excitement, with Sindhu and Shetty among the key Indian names taking centre stage.