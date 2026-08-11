The BWF Championships are back to India after a long wait of 17 years. The 30th edition of the mega event will take place at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi from August 17 to 23, 2026. From PV Sindhu, Lashya Sen to Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty India will feature several badminton stars in quest of glory.

Two-time Olympic medallist and former world champion PV Sindhu will surely be one of the biggest attractions for the home crowd in New Delhi. The Indian star enters the BWF World Championships 2026 as the ninth seed.

There has been several upgrades in the venue due to several factors as discussed by BAI and SAI. While Sindhu and Sen command massive attention, several marquee Indian contenders and debutant prodigies are the critical players to track.

Sindhu will start her journey against Ireland’s Sophia Noble. The experienced Indian badminton star will be targeting a deep run in the tournament. She will try to use home crowd as an additional boost to her game.

Lakshya Sen (Men’s Singles)

Lakshya Sen will lead India’s challenge in the men’s singles category. The former World Championships bronze medallist has been handed the 14th seed and will look to make another strong run on the biggest stage.

Sen will face Austria’s Collins Valentine Filimon in his opening-round match.

Satwik-Chirag Lead India’s Doubles Challenge

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are arguably India’s strongest gold-medal contenders at the BWF World Championships 2026.

The pair, popularly known as ‘Sat-Chi’, are seeded fifth and have received a first-round bye. Their status as India’s highest-seeded entry underlines the expectations surrounding the duo.

Ayush Shetty, Unnati Hooda Among Debutants To Watch

The tournament will also provide an important platform for some of India’s young badminton stars.

Ayush Shetty is among the debutants attracting significant attention in the men’s singles draw. However, he faces an extremely difficult opening assignment against top seed and defending world champion Shi Yu Qi of China.

In the women’s singles category, teenage sensation Unnati Hooda is set to make her senior World Championships debut.

Treesa-Gayatri, Dhruv-Tanisha Carry Doubles Hopes

India will also be represented by some exciting combinations in the doubles categories.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand remain one of India’s leading women’s doubles combinations. The pair will look to use the support of the home crowd to produce a memorable campaign.

In mixed doubles, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto will lead India’s challenge as the 15th seeds.

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Full Indian Contingent For BWF World Championships 2026

Category Player / Pair Entry 1 Player / Pair Entry 2 Men's Singles Lakshya Sen Ayush Shetty Women's Singles PV Sindhu Unnati Hooda Men's Doubles Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty Hariharan Amsakarunan / M.R. Arjun Women's Doubles Treesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand Kavipriya Selvam / Simran Singhi Mixed Doubles Dhruv Kapila / Tanisha Crasto Rohan Kapoor / Ruthvika Shivani Gadde

India will have representation across all five categories at the World Championships in New Delhi.

With the BWF World Championships returning to India after 17 years, expectations will be high around the home contingent.