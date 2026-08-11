The BWF World Championships 2026 is all set to kickstart from August 17 to August 23, 2026, at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, India.

India being the host after 17 years will look to make a grand success. Organised by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) and hosted by the Badminton Association of India (BAI), the marquee event will be feature the 30th edition.

The competition comprises of more than 300 talented players representing 50 countries and more. They will display their skills across five major categories that includes, Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles, and Mixed Doubles.

With the world's best badminton players set to meet in the national capital, Indian fans will have a major opportunity to watch the sport's biggest stars on home soil. The tournament also marks India's return as host of the BWF World Championships after a gap of 17 years.