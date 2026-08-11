- India being the host after 17 years will look to make a grand success.
- Indian fans will have a major opportunity to watch the sport's biggest stars on home soil.
- The seven-day tournament will kickoff on August 17.
The BWF World Championships 2026 is all set to kickstart from August 17 to August 23, 2026, at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, India.
India being the host after 17 years will look to make a grand success. Organised by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) and hosted by the Badminton Association of India (BAI), the marquee event will be feature the 30th edition.
The competition comprises of more than 300 talented players representing 50 countries and more. They will display their skills across five major categories that includes, Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles, and Mixed Doubles.
With the world's best badminton players set to meet in the national capital, Indian fans will have a major opportunity to watch the sport's biggest stars on home soil. The tournament also marks India's return as host of the BWF World Championships after a gap of 17 years.
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BWF World Championships 2026: Key Dates And Match Schedule
The seven-day tournament will kickoff on August 17, with matches scheduled to get underway at 9:00 AM IST each day. The competition will gradually progress from the preliminary stages to the final, with the biggest clashes reserved for the closing weekend.
The final three days will be important for fans, with the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship matches deciding the winners across the five disciplines.
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Date
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Tournament Stage
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August 17–19, 2026
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Early Knockouts & Preliminary Rounds
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August 20, 2026
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Round of 16
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August 21, 2026
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Quarterfinals
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August 22, 2026
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Semifinals
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August 23, 2026
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Championship Finals
BWF World Championships 2026: Ticket Guide And Booking Process
Fans looking to attend the BWF World Championships can purchase tickets through BookMyShow, which has been named the official ticketing partner for the event. Tickets were released for public sale in June, with more than 6,000 seats made available across different categories.
Ticket prices start from ₹499 under the Early Bird offer and go up to ₹5,500 depending on the seating category and session. Six seating categories have been made available, with selected categories also featuring an Early Bird discount.
How To Book BWF World Championships Tickets?
- Visit the official BookMyShow ticketing platform for the BWF World Championships.
- Select the preferred match day and seating category.
- Complete the booking and payment process.
- Tickets are issued as digital M-tickets.
- The ticket can be accessed through the "Your Bookings & Purchases" section of the BookMyShow mobile app.
- Fans should ensure that the M-ticket barcode is fully loaded before reaching the venue.
- Those purchasing tickets for family or friends can use the built-in "Transfer Ticket" option where applicable.
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BWF World Championships 2026: Venue Guide
The Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi will host the BWF World Championships. The venue has undergone a major transformation following several infrastructure and hygiene-related issues during the India Open earlier this year.
The Badminton Association of India, working alongside the Sports Authority of India and the Sports Ministry, has carried out extensive improvements ahead of the prestigious tournament.
The venue has received major revamps to improve both player and spectator experience. These include upgraded entry arrangements, improved flooring, new seating and enhanced lighting.
With seven days of world-class badminton action, five disciplines and more than 300 players expected to compete, New Delhi is set to become the centre of the badminton fans from August 17 to August 23.