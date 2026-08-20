After a frustating day at the office for India at the BWF World Championships 2026, all eyes will be on PV Sindhu, Ayush Shetty and the star men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty today.

Lakshya Sen and Unnati Hooda crashed out of the competition on Wednesday after suffering disappointing defeats.

However, the Indian contingent still has several strong contenders in the tournament, with Thursday bringing a crucial round of 16 action at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

PV Sindhu and Ayush Shetty will be among the big names as they look to book their places in the quarterfinals.

ALSO READ: Big Upset At BWF World Championships 2026 As Lakshya Sen And Unnati Hooda Crash Out

PV Sindhu Faces Major Test Against Wang Zhi Yi

PV Sindhu will face a major test in the women's singles round of 16 as she takes on third-seeded Chinese shuttler Wang Zhi Yi.

Sindhu has a 3-5 head-to-head record against Wang, making Thursday's clash another difficult contest for the two-time Olympic medallist.

Ayush Shetty Looks To Continue Giant-Killing Run

Ayush Shetty has emerged as one of India's biggest stories at the World Championships.

The youngster stunned defending champion and world No. 1 Shi Yuqi in the opening round, winning 21-14, 13-21, 21-19 in one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.

Ayush and Alwi have previously met four times, with their head-to-head record tied at 2-2, adding further intrigue to their latest battle.

Satwik-Chirag Lead Men's Doubles Charge

India's top men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will also be in action. The fifth-seeded Indians will face Malaysia's Junaidi Arif and Yap Roy King in the round of 16.

After receiving a walkover in the previous round, Satwik and Chirag will be eager to get back on court and make a strong push for the latter stages of the competition.

BWF World Championships 2026: India's Schedule Today

Match Round Tentative Time Court Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand vs Rin Iwanaga/Kie Nakanishi Women's Doubles R16 11:20 AM Court 1 Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto vs Guo Xin Wa/Chen Fang Hui Mixed Doubles R16 1:50 PM Court 2 Ayush Shetty vs Alwi Farhan Men's Singles R16 4:20 PM Court 1 PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi Women's Singles R16 5:10 PM Court 1 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Junaidi Arif/Yap Roy King Men's Doubles R16 6:00 PM Court 1

Individual match timings can change depending on the duration of earlier contests.

ALSO READ: BWF World Championships 2026 Day 3: When And Where To Watch PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Unnati Hooda In Action; Full Schedule