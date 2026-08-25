Chelsea began the Xabi Alonso era with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Arbeloa's Fulham in their Premier League opener, but the attention after the game was not only on the three points. Argentine star Enzo Fernandez’s uncertain future continued to dominate the headlines amid renewed interest from Manchester City. Chelsea secured victory at Craven Cottage thanks to goals from João Pedro, Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer. João Pedro opened the scoring after just 31 seconds, while Rogers and Palmer restored Chelsea’s advantage after Fulham had twice threatened to level the contest.

ALSO READ: Brazil, Cape Verde And Now Panama: Can AIFF's 'Friendly Push' Help Indian Football? Fernandez started the match on the bench before being introduced in the second half.His appearance came amid growing speculation that Manchester City could make another attempt to sign the Argentina international before the transfer window closes. Enzo was seen moving away when his teammates were celebrating with away fans. Manchester City Preparing Formal Bid According to the latest reports, Manchester City are preparing to send a formal offer for Fernandez before the end of the transfer window. City have remained interested despite previously failing to meet Chelsea’s deadline for a £120 million bid.

Chelsea had originally set a deadline of August 14 for interested clubs to make an offer for the midfielder. Manchester City did not submit a bid by that deadline, leading Chelsea to expect Fernandez to remain at Stamford Bridge. 🚨💣 Manchester City are set to send formal bid before the end of the window for Enzo Fernández!#MCFC want to try again and Enzo has opened doors to the move.



Chelsea mantain they only sell if money is right and if they can improve their squad. pic.twitter.com/JiMzuy19ho — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2026 However, City’s interest has not disappeared and the situation could still change before the September 1 deadline. City are understood to view Fernandez as a potential solution to their midfield situation following Rodri’s move to Barcelona. The club have also been reshaping their midfield this summer, making Fernandez an attractive target as Pep Guardiola looks to strengthen the squad.

Chelsea’s position is believed to remain centred around their £120 million valuation. The club are reluctant to sell Fernandez unless the financial package is right and they are confident they can strengthen their own squad as part of any potential deal.

“Enzo is a Chelsea player,” Alonso said earlier this month, while confirming that the midfielder had integrated well into his squad. Fernandez Comes On Amid Transfer Drama The 25-year-old’s introduction against Fulham added another layer to the ongoing saga. Fernandez was reportedly booed by sections of the crowd during his appearance, highlighting the tension surrounding his future. ALSO READ: Aleksander Ceferin Ends FIFA President Rumours, Rules Out Bid To Replace Infantino Despite the speculation, Alonso continues to have the midfielder available as Chelsea begin their new campaign. Fernandez remains an important player in the squad, and Chelsea would need significant compensation to consider letting him leave. What Happens Next? For Chelsea, the immediate priority will be building momentum under Alonso after an encouraging opening-day victory. The 3-2 win over Fulham showcased the attacking potential of João Pedro, Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer, but the Fernandez situation remains an unresolved issue.