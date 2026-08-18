According to Sky News, FIFA has sacked Lamour following his outspoken opposition to the proposal, which triggered widespread backlash across international football. FIFA confirmed that its working relationship with Lamour ended on August 17, 2026, but declined to provide details about the terms of his departure.

FIFA Chief Operating Officer Kevin Lamour has left the governing body after publicly criticising President Gianni Infantino’s controversial plan to sell a stake in future World Cup profits to private investors.

“FIFA can confirm that the working relationship between FIFA and Kevin Lamour as FIFA’s Chief Operating Officer has ended on 17 August 2026,” a FIFA spokesperson said. “FIFA thanks Kevin for his two years of service and wishes him the best of luck for the future. No further comment will be made on the matter.”

The proposal would have created a commercial subsidiary to handle FIFA’s tournament and commercial rights, with private investors invited to acquire a stake. The plan was reportedly designed to raise billions of dollars by selling part of the future commercial revenues associated with the World Cup.

Lamour’s departure comes just weeks after he launched an extraordinary public criticism of Infantino and the now-abandoned FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) project.

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Lamour said FIFA employees had been “deceived” over the project and criticised what he described as a lack of transparency from the organisation’s leadership.

He also characterised the proposal as the “project of one person”, arguing that FIFA’s mission should be to serve football rather than individual interests.

Infantino’s World Cup Investment Plan Collapses

The controversy surrounding FFE intensified rapidly after FIFA announced the proposal in late July.

UEFA, CONCACAF and the Asian Football Confederation were among the bodies that strongly opposed the plan. UEFA went as far as threatening a boycott of future FIFA competitions, while criticism also emerged from national associations and other football stakeholders.

Infantino eventually abandoned the proposal on July 31 following the mounting opposition.

The failed plan was also opposed by FIFA senior adviser Carlos Cordeiro, who resigned in protest and described it as a “bad deal for football.”

Lamour Was A Long-Time Infantino Ally

The French executive had worked alongside Infantino during their time at UEFA and joined FIFA’s senior leadership in 2024. His public criticism therefore represented a major internal challenge to the FIFA president.

Lamour had even acknowledged that speaking out could cost him his position, but defended his decision to criticise the proposal.

His departure now adds another layer to the growing turmoil surrounding Infantino’s leadership.

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Pressure Continues To Mount On Infantino

Infantino is facing increasing scrutiny after the collapse of the FFE proposal and growing opposition from major football organisations.

UEFA has declared a loss of confidence in the FIFA president, while concerns over transparency, governance and decision-making have intensified.

The FIFA presidency is scheduled for an election in 2027, and the controversy has already raised questions about Infantino’s political future within world football.