The Indian women's team showed plenty of attacking intent and defensive discipline against a strong Chinese side and twice took the lead before China fought back to share the points. Navneet Kaur and Deepika were on target for India, while Zhang Ying and Ma Ning scored for China.

India began their Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign on a positive note after holding Olympic silver medallists China to a hard-fought 2-2 draw in their opening Pool D encounter on Sunday.

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Navneet Gives India Early Lead

India started the contest with confidence and were rewarded for their positive approach in the eighth minute.

Navneet Kaur found the back of the net to put India 1-0 ahead and give the team an early advantage against one of the tournament's strongest sides.

China, however, responded quickly and did not allow India to enjoy their lead for long. Zhang Ying equalised in the 15th minute as the Olympic silver medallists brought the game back on level terms.

The first quarter ended 1-1, with both teams showing plenty of attacking intent.

Deepika Restores India's Lead

India continued to press forward in the second quarter and eventually regained their advantage.

Deepika converted India's opportunity in the 25th minute to make it 2-1. The goal gave India a deserved lead heading into the interval after a disciplined first-half display.

The Indian defence also deserves credit for keeping China's attacking players under control for large periods and ensuring that the opposition could not build sustained pressure.

China Fight Back After Half-Time

China returned from the break with greater urgency and began putting India under pressure.

Their efforts eventually paid off in the 39th minute when Ma Ning scored the equaliser to make it 2-2.

The goal ensured a tense finish, with both teams looking for the decisive third goal. India, however, remained composed and defended resolutely as China continued to push forward.

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Neither side could find a winner in the final stages, and the contest ended with the scores level.

The draw gives India an important point against a highly rated Chinese team and provides an encouraging start to their World Cup campaign.

China had previously beaten India in the final of the 2025 Asia Cup, while India's recent run of form had included a strong showing at the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers and an unbeaten campaign at the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup.