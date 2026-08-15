India made a winning start to their FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign, beating Wales 3-1 at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands, on Saturday.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh led the way with two goals, while Sanjay scored India’s other goal as the team picked up all three points in their opening Pool D match.

Sanjay Gives India Early Lead

India started on the front foot and took the lead in the eighth minute through Sanjay.

The goal came from a penalty corner and gave India the perfect start to the match.

Harmanpreet then doubled India’s advantage in the 11th minute, also converting a penalty corner. India went into the next stages of the game with a 2-0 lead.

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Harmanpreet Adds Another

Wales, who are appearing at the World Cup for only the second time, struggled to find a way back into the game.

India continued to create chances and eventually added a third goal in the 43rd minute. Harmanpreet stepped up once again from a penalty corner to score his second of the match and complete his brace.

All three of India’s goals came from penalty corners.

Wales Get Consolation Goal

Wales kept fighting and managed to pull one goal back in the fourth quarter.

Sam Welsh found the back of the net in the 56th minute to give his side some hope. However, India stayed composed during the final stages and did not allow Wales to make a late comeback.

India eventually sealed a comfortable 3-1 victory.

India Face England Next

India will now turn their attention to their second Pool D match.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side will face England at the same venue on Monday, August 17. India will be looking to build on their winning start and strengthen their position in the group.